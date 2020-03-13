Bars, Restaurants and COVID-19
How restaurants and taverns in Milwaukee are reacting to the Coronavirus.
The list of large events and gatherings closing due to the Coronavirus continues to grow. But thus far, there has been little word of closures from bars and restaurants.
So far only two major closures have been announced. Lakefront Brewery and Good City Brewing’s Fiserv Forum location.
Tracy Kosbau of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association said they currently don’t have any information on, nor have heard of any, closures in the area. But, she said, the association has been fielding concerns from owners about slow downs in business, or the impact closures would have on the livelihood of their restaurants.
In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Mayor of New York City Bill De Blasio announced that all venues with capacities of 500 people or less would need to reduce their capacity by 50 percent. Businesses that don’t follow the New York order will be required to close.
Many restaurants have delicate profit margins. Closing for extended periods of time can be deadly for them.
Milwaukee Public Market, which saw two million visitors last year and is the draw for the highest amount of traffic to the downtown area, told Urban Milwaukee they will continue to operate business as usual until they say otherwise.
Lakefront Brewing was the first major hospitality closure in Milwaukee. The brewery announced Wednesday they would close to the public, but keep their brewing operations running. “It’s crucial that our city gets out in front of this health crisis,” said Russ Klisch, brewery president and founder, in a statement. “We only have one chance to end the transmission of this virus.”
The brewery’s day to day operations (brewing, cellaring, packaging) are small, clean and dependable, the brewery said. But all public events and tours are off until further notice.
Good City Brewing announced Friday morning it was closing its taproom adjacent to Fiserv Forum until further notice after the cancellations of many large-scale events and entire sporting leagues and tournaments.
The brewery said it would continue to book and host private events, and its East Side taproom will remain open.
The restaurant association circulated a release to its members with information about the virus, as well as tips for safely operating their businesses. The obvious emphasis on keeping sick workers at home, washing hands and maintaining a sanitary establishment were included.
The association also included some helpful tips for restaurant owners. For instance, beefing up “to-go” offerings. Restaurants could include a “car hop” where customers can place orders and staff can bring them directly to their cars.
The association also said restaurants should look at cash reserves, determine profit-margin necessary for long-term sustainability of the business and be creative about the use of staff. “Millennials are not going to suddenly learn to cook amid this outbreak – how can you get meals to them creatively?”
And what can restaurant patrons do? Stay home if you’re sick, make sure to wash your hands, tip generously and be patient.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Dining: Bars, Restaurants and COVID-19 - Graham Kilmer - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Ballet’s PUSH. performance cancelled - Milwaukee Ballet - Mar 13th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Mandate Statewide Closure of All K-12 Wisconsin Schools - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Preparing for COVID-19 Outbreak - Corri Hess - Mar 13th, 2020
- Senator Baldwin Helps Introduce Bill to Expand Free Coronavirus Testing - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Arts Groups Suspending Shows - Dominique Paul Noth - Mar 13th, 2020
- The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is Canceling All Performances Through March 23 Due to EverIncreasing Concerns Over the Spread of the COVID-19 Virus - Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Mar 13th, 2020
- Op Ed: How You Can Prevent Spread of COVID-19 - State Sen. Jennifer Shilling - Mar 13th, 2020
- Blood donation appointments, local community blood drives being canceled due to concerns about coronavirus - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin - Mar 13th, 2020
- Area School Districts to Close - Press Release - Mar 13th, 2020
- City Hall: Public Meeting, Courthouse Cancelations Begin - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 13th, 2020
- Alice Cooper Postpones Spring 2020 Tour - Wisconsin Center District - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Issues Proclamation About COVID-19 - County Executive Chris Abele - Mar 13th, 2020
- Johnson Spokesman Addresses Coronavirus Precautions - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson - Mar 13th, 2020
- Evers Addresses COVID-19 in Wisconsin - Melanie Conklin - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Suspend all Performances and Public Events Through April 5, 2020 - Milwaukee Repertory Theater - Mar 13th, 2020
- Pocan Receives CDC Answers on Coronavirus Testing Capacity - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 13th, 2020
- Statement from Marcus Performing Arts Center - Marcus Performing Arts Center - Mar 12th, 2020
- An urgent message regarding First Stage performance schedule due to COVID-19 - First Stage - Mar 12th, 2020
- UWM cancels all study abroad programs; Foundation employee tests negative for coronavirus - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 12th, 2020
- Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Cancels March 19th Neighborhood Night and Postpones April 4th Birthday Party - Betty Brinn Children’s Museum - Mar 12th, 2020
- Elections Commission Takes Action on COVID-19 Issues for April 7 and May 12 Elections - Wisconsin Elections Commission - Mar 12th, 2020
- The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is Canceling March 13-15 Performances at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Due to Ever-Increasing Concerns Over the Spread of the COVID-19 Virus - Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Mar 12th, 2020
- Milwaukee Health Department issues guidelines for travel and mass gatherings - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Mar 12th, 2020
- Lakefront Brewery Closing to the Public Until Further Notice - Lakefront Brewery - Mar 12th, 2020
- Two Additional Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Dane County - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 12th, 2020
- Pocan: Coronavirus Testing Capacity Shortage Explained - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 12th, 2020
- 54th Annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been Canceled - Westown Association - Mar 12th, 2020
- Universities Make Changes in Face of COVID-19 - Rich Kremer - Mar 12th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Declares Public Health Emergency Due to COVID-19 - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 12th, 2020
- Pocan: Military Bases Abroad Possibly Lack Coronavirus Test Kits - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 12th, 2020
- City Hall: Milwaukee Preparing for the Arrival of Coronavirus - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM to suspend in-person classes after spring break, until April 10 - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 11th, 2020
- Three Additional Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 11th, 2020
- In Letter to Trump, Baldwin and Senate Democrats Call for Coronavirus Economic Response Focused on Helping Workers and Families Most Harmed - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 11th, 2020
- State’s Election Clerks Prepare for COVID-19 - Rob Mentzer - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM Employee Tested for Coronavirus - Alana Watson - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM Foundation employee tested for coronavirus; spring break extended - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 10th, 2020
- Wisconsin Ginseng Festival Cancelled - Rob Mentzer - Mar 10th, 2020
- Coronavirus Could Hit State Economy Harder - Erik Gunn - Mar 10th, 2020
- Third Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 10th, 2020
- Milwaukee St. Patrick’s Day Parade Still Planned for Saturday, March 14 - Westown Association - Mar 9th, 2020
- DFI Reminds Investors to Beware of Con Artists Looking to Profit from Fear and Uncertainty Related to COVID-19 - Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions - Mar 9th, 2020
- Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin urges blood donation to maintain adequate blood supply as coronavirus outbreak continues - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin - Mar 9th, 2020
- Coronavirus Likely to Hit Milwaukee, Officials Say - Corri Hess - Mar 6th, 2020
- Op Ed: Coronavirus and Candor - Bill Kaplan - Mar 4th, 2020
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Calls on Insurance Companies to Put People over Junk Plan Profits Amidst Coronavirus Concerns - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 3rd, 2020
- Pocan Questions Removal of COVID-19 Cases Tested from CDC Website - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 2nd, 2020
Dining
-
Meet Wisconsin’s James Beard SemifinalistsMar 13th, 2020 by Michael Holloway
-
Aria has Classic Fare and Fancy DigsMar 12th, 2020 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
-
Brady St. Boasts Mexican Ice Cream ShopMar 9th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer