“Gut Check Time” For Senators, Baldwin Says
Pushes U.S. Senate to let Bolton testify in Trump impeachment trial.
Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin called on Republicans to call former national security adviser John Bolton to testify in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Monday, saying it was “gut check time” for senators who had sworn oaths to defend the United States Constitution.
Baldwin also singled out her Republican counterpart, Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, saying what Bolton reportedly wrote in his unpublished memoir about Trump’s position on U.S. aide to Ukraine contradicted what the president told Johnson last August.
The New York Times first reported on the Bolton manuscript over the weekend, stating a draft of the book had been sent to the White House on Dec. 30 to be reviewed for classified information. The manuscript reportedly states Trump told Bolton in August he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
Speaking Monday during a Washington, D.C. press conference with U.S. Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Baldwin said senators deserved to hear Bolton describe what he wrote under oath.
“If Ambassador Bolton provided the White House with evidence about President Trump withholding congressionally authorized and mandated U.S. security assistance to help Ukraine fight Russian aggression in exchange for political investigations from Ukraine to benefit President Trump personally, then that would constitute direct evidence of abuse of power,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin also referenced a letter Johnson sent to House Republicans in November as House Democrats were leading an impeachment inquiry into the president.
In the letter, Johnson stated Trump had called him Aug. 31. Johnson said in the letter that Trump told him he did not withhold financial assistance to Ukraine in order to force leaders there to investigate the Bidens.
“It is my hope that my Republican friends would want to know if there is evidence that President Trump did not tell one of my colleagues the truth,” Baldwin said. “The people of Wisconsin certainly want to know if the president did not tell Sen. Johnson the truth.”
A spokesperson for Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump took to Twitter Sunday night to deny the reports.
“I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens,” Trump tweeted. “In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book.”
While Monday’s remarks from Baldwin were her most forceful yet on impeachment, Johnson has been an outspoken opponent of the effort for months, arguing his firsthand knowledge of the Ukraine funding proved Trump had legitimate reasons for withholding U.S. aide to Ukraine.
Johnson’s position as chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee since 2015 put him in a position to repeatedly visit Ukraine. It also put him in contact with members of Trump’s inner circle who are key to the Democrats’ impeachment arguments.
Listen to the WPR report here.
Baldwin: It’s ‘Gut Check Time’ For US Senate In Impeachment Trial was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the Impeachment of President Trump
- “Gut Check Time” For Senators, Baldwin Says - Shawn Johnson - Jan 28th, 2020
- Data Wonk: Measuring Republican Views on Impeachment - Bruce Thompson - Jan 2nd, 2020
- Data Wonk: Rep. Sensenbrenner’s Disappointing Column - Bruce Thompson - Dec 26th, 2019
- Pocan: ‘A Vote That Sets the Precedent for All Future Presidents’ - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Dec 18th, 2019
- It’s “Obvious” Senate Will Acquit Trump - Robin Bravender - Dec 18th, 2019
- Sensenbrenner Votes Against Weak Impeachment Articles after Partisan Committee Markup - U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner - Dec 13th, 2019
- Sensenbrenner Statement on Articles of Impeachment - U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner - Dec 10th, 2019
- Congresswoman Moore Supports Decision to Move Forward with Articles of Impeachment - U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore - Dec 5th, 2019
- Op Ed: Impeachment Depends on Facts - Bill Kaplan - Nov 26th, 2019
- State’s GOP Congressmen Skip Depositions - Robin Bravender - Nov 25th, 2019
- Why State Voters Cooled on Impeachment - Ruth Conniff - Nov 22nd, 2019
- Poll Shows Less Support For Impeachment - Miranda Suarez - Nov 21st, 2019
- Ron Johnson Attacks Vindman, Defends Trump - Ruth Conniff - Nov 20th, 2019
- Johnson Dodges Questions About Trump, Ukraine - Allison Stevens - Nov 7th, 2019
- Sen. Ron Johnson Continues Impeachment Bumbling - One Wisconsin Now - Nov 1st, 2019
- Sen. Johnson Says Trump Not Guilty - Corri Hess - Oct 31st, 2019
- Sensenbrenner Statement on Impeachment Resolution - U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner - Oct 31st, 2019
- Op Ed: Donald Trump’s Man in Ukraine - Mike Browne - Oct 29th, 2019
- Big Jump in State Support for Impeachment - Laurel White - Oct 24th, 2019
- Pocan Says Impeachment Vote Coming Soon - Laurel White - Oct 15th, 2019
- Wisconsin Politicians and Impeachment History - Robin Bravender - Oct 2nd, 2019