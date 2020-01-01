Jeramey Jannene

Top 20 Articles Of The Decade

Plenty of surprises dot the list of Urban Milwaukee's most popular stories since 2010.

By - Jan 1st, 2020 03:12 pm
It’s been a busy decade for Urban Milwaukee. The publication, founded in 2008, has gone from two guys talking about the city they love in their free time to a full-fledged news organization publishing stories on a daily basis. Along the way we’ve published thousands of stories covering every corner of the city. But what did readers click on the most?

Some things were predictable (Foxconn), some were the result of engaging headlines on otherwise dry subjects (parking funding issues). Other popular topics, like the second tower for The Couture site, were the result of breaking news after discussions with sources and studying public documents. In between was everything from viral sensations to dissections of critical public policy issues.

As the next decade begins, here are the most popular Urban Milwaukee articles from the last 10 years.

20. MKE County: County May Have to Sell Parks

Report predicts county’s growing structural deficit could mean selling parks to reduce costs. – July 2nd, 2019 – Graham Kilmer

Lake Park. Photo by Dave Reid.

19. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Deal Allows Low-Ball Wages

Documents show state will allow 93 percent of workers to earn less than $15 hour. – July 17th, 2019 – Bruce Murphy

Foxconn chairman Terry Gou and Governor Scott Walker signing a memorandum of understanding. Photo from the State of Wisconsin.

18. Murphy’s Law: Wisconsin’s Growing Teacher Shortage

The number of education majors and teaching candidates is drastically declining. Why? – August 20th, 2015 – Bruce Murphy

Rufus King. Photo by Christopher Hillard.

17. Eyes on Milwaukee: Second Lakefront Tower Coming?

Barrett-Lo has made plans for second tower next to The Couture. – March 3rd, 2017 – Jeramey Jannene

Potential Second Tower at The Couture (Urban Milwaukee made image from rendering by Rinka Chung Architecture)

16. Murphy’s Law: Is Foxconn Double Crossing Walker?

Latest admission by company gives the game away. – July 3rd, 2018 – Bruce Murphy

Foxconn chairman Terry Gou and Governor Scott Walker signing a memorandum of understanding. Photo from the State of Wisconsin.

15. Murphy’s Law: Who is Mary Burke?

After meeting and interviewing her, I still find Burke something of an enigma. – March 18th, 2014 – Bruce Murphy

Mary Burke and Gov. Scott Walker.

14. Murphy’s Law: The Failed Promise of Miller Park

It didn’t make Brewers more competitive, yet its price tag keeps rising. – April 20th, 2017 – Bruce Murphy

Miller Park. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

13. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn’s Story Changes. Yet Again.

Nearly all the manufacturing will be done by robots, company says. – August 23rd, 2018 – Bruce Murphy

Design for Foxconn's campus. Photo from the WEDC.

12. Eyes on Milwaukee: Return of the Avalon Theater

Everything you need to know, including behind-the-scenes photos, about Bay View’s historic movie theater and its $2.5 million renovation. – November 5th, 2014 – Jeramey Jannene

Avalon Theater shortly before reopening. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

11. Travel Channel Seeks City’s Secret “Treasure”

“Expedition Unknown” to search for unique ceramic cask buried in 1981 but never found. – October 7th, 2013 – Brian Jacobson

The Secret

10. Back in the News: Menard Hit With Class Action Suits

One of the world’s richest plutocrats faces multiple suits for chiseling his workers. – March 13th, 2018 – Bruce Murphy

Menards

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Meet the New Grand Avenue

From dead mall to vibrant city center, see the plan for Grand Avenue Mall – April 25th, 2016 – Jeramey Jannene

New entrance and The Kilbourn restaurant at N. 3rd St. and W. Wisconsin Ave. Rendering by The Kubala Washatko Architects, Inc.

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: 15 Myths About the Bus Strike (and More)

Bus service continuing, but union president references more potential work stoppages. What else did he say? – June 30th, 2015 – Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Country Transit System Bus

7. Op Ed: DNS Censors All Climate Change Info

Key facts, scientific consensus on climate change and Great Lakes removed. – December 26th, 2016 – James Rowen

Gov. Scott Walker. Photo from the State of Wisconsin.

6. Murphy’s Law: The Unbearable Loudness of Harley Hogs

Why are they allowed to violate noise ordinances? No one seems to know. – September 2nd, 2014 – Bruce Murphy

Harley's 110th. Photo by Michael Horne.

5. Journal Sentinel Archive Disappears

Entire Google archive of more than a century of stories is gone. Why? – August 19th, 2016 – Michail Takach

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Headquarters. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

4. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Subsidy Now Exceeds $4 Billion

Government subsidy keeps increasing while Foxconn’s required investment has declined. – December 21st, 2017 – Bruce Murphy

Foxconn chairman Terry Gou and Governor Scott Walker signing a memorandum of understanding. Photo from the State of Wisconsin.

3. Senators Give Themselves 31% Increase

In non-public meeting they approve 31% raise in their per day expenses. –  February 27th, 2017 – Matt Rothschild, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign

Scott Fitzgerald

2. Hendricks Not Paying Property Taxes

The billionaire’s Rock County mansion doesn’t appear on tax rolls. – May 17th, 2017 – Michael Horne

Diane Hendricks' Home on Bing Maps

1. Murphy’s Law: The Strange Life of John Menard

A lurid legal suit against him is the latest chapter in the retail billionaire’s bizarre life. – June 20th, 2013 – Bruce Murphy

Menards. Photo by Gabriel Vanslette [CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)]

