29th year brings countless arts fans to the Third Ward and other areas.

Gallery Night Milwaukee held its last event of the year over the weekend.

Now in its 29th year and considered the premier art event in Milwaukee for gallery hopping and art viewing, this free, two-day art event offers the opportunity to buy original art, dine in outstanding restaurants and shop in unique boutiques. Many galleries in the Historic Third Ward, Downtown and Walker’s Point opened their doors to arts goers. From the Plein Air (which means “in the open air”) artwork of beautiful Wisconsin landscapes by Thomas Buchs to Rob Neilson‘s abstract representations of politicians loved and despised in equal measure, Gallery Night offered something for everyone.

