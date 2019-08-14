Spiker Wins Seat on Common Council
Legislative aide Scott Spiker will replace his former boss Terry Witkowski.
The Garden District’s next representative on the 15-member Milwaukee Common Council will be Scott Spiker.
Spiker defeated Patty Doherty in a low-turnout special election, garnering 57 percent of the votes cast to Doherty’s 43 percent. The two candidates had advanced from a July 16th primary that featured seven candidates vying for the seat.
The race pitted two City Hall insiders against one another in a race to replace the 74-year-old Terry Witkowski who retired in May before finishing his term. Spiker had served as Witkowski’s aide since 2015, while Doherty has worked for Alderman Robert Donovan for 11 years.
Spiker, who declared for the seat before Witkowski resigned, took a leave of absence from his aide position while campaigning to avoid a conflict of interest.
The spring election, which could feature a contested race for mayor, is certain to draw higher turnout than the special election. Only 3,298 of the 20,868 registered voters (15.8 percent) in the city’s 13th Council District voted in the special election according to unofficial election results from the Milwaukee Election Commission.
Spiker was joined at his victory party, held at Gingerz Sports Pub (3915 S. Howell Ave.), by a number of area politicians including Ald. Cavalier Johnson, State Rep. Christine Sinicki, County Supervisor Jason Haas, 8th District Candidate Justin Bielinski and Witkowski. (Back in July, Mayor Tom Barrett was spotted at Spiker’s primary election results party.)
The 13th District, represented by Witkowski since 2003, is the city’s southernmost district and borders many of the city’s southern suburbs. The district, which has branded itself “The Garden District,” is anchored by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and runs roughly from W. Oklahoma Ave. to E. College Ave. with a host of indentations and bump outs due to the city’s less-than-straight borders.
According to a 2012 report on the city’s redistricting effort, the district has 39,703 residents, with 71.9 percent identifying as Caucasian, 3.3 percent as black, 19.3 percent as Hispanic and 4 percent as Asian.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- March 22, 2016 - Cavalier Johnson received $20 from Jason Haas
- March 21, 2016 - Terry Witkowski received $100 from Jason Haas
- March 9, 2016 - Justin Bielinski received $100 from Tom Barrett
- October 8, 2015 - Cavalier Johnson received $50 from Terry Witkowski
- September 15, 2015 - Terry Witkowski received $397 from Jason Haas
- September 15, 2015 - Terry Witkowski received $100 from Scott Spiker
- September 15, 2015 - Cavalier Johnson received $200 from Jason Haas
City Hall
-
Milwaukee Losing As Summerfest Safety Costs Grow QuicklyAug 8th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Aldrete Will Lead Police-Fire CommissionJul 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Will He or Won’t He Run for Mayor?Jul 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene