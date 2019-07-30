About Those Good Guys With a Gun
Cop killer Jordan Fricke is the latest case undermining that theory.
Earlier this month Jordan Fricke was found guilty on four criminal counts in the fatal shooting of Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner. Fricke, 26, was a concealed handgun permit holder who fired several shots through the door with a high-powered rifle, killing Ritter.
According to friends, Fricke bought and worked on firearms and enjoyed going to gun shows and shooting ranges. His intention in firing his rifle was “to defend myself,” Fricke testified. He said he first bought a gun in 2013 — for protection — saying his neighborhood wasn’t safe and he was following advice from then-Sheriff David Clarke, who urged residents to arm themselves because the police response is too slow.
Giving guys like Fricke the right to own and carry concealed guns to “defend themselves”, we were repeatedly told, would help protect the public from crime. “The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun,” as NRA president Wayne LaPierre has famously declared.
But instead the result was a horrifying tragedy, the death of a beloved, 17-year veteran of the police force. And it was not the first example of a concealed carry killer in Wisconsin.
There was concealed handgun permit holder Calvin Eldridge, 49, who shot and killed his neighbor Victor Reynolds, 54, following a fight at the Village Road apartment building where both men lived in Portage, WI, in May 2018.
There was concealed handgun permit holder James Clinton Atterberry, 26, who shot and killed Ronnie McMillon, Jr., 26. in Kenosha, in October 2016. The two had an argument that became heated and Atterberry shot McMillon multiple times with a 9mm Glock pistol.
All told, there have 11 concealed carry killings in Wisconsin since May 2007, as the Violence Policy Center has documented.
The group’s new report, “Concealed Carry Killers,” found that nationally there were 1,325 such killings since 2007. “Thirty-four of the incidents were fatal mass shootings as defined by federal law (three or more victims killed), resulting in the deaths of 164 victims,” the report found. “At least 24 law enforcement officers have died at the hands of concealed carry killers since May 2007.”
“Our research shows that concealed handgun permit holders are not supporting police or protecting the public, but are actually killing law enforcement officers,” says the center’s Legislative Director Kristen Rand.
The rationale for concealed carry, and for opposing any restrictions on guns is the claim, frequently offered by the NRA and pro-gun advocates, that guns are used up to 2.5 million times each year in self-defense in the United States. Another recent study by the Violence Policy Center suggest this statistic is a massive exaggeration.
The study analyzed statistics from the federal Department of Justice’s National Crime Victimization Survey, long considered the most authoritative such survey. It found that from 2014 through 2016, there were 16,115,500 victims of attempted or completed violent crime and in only 1.1 percent or 177,300 of these cases had the intended victim “threatened or attacked with a firearm” in resistance to the criminal.
As for property crimes, the study found that during the same period there were 45,816,900 victims of attempted or completed property crime, and in just 123,800 or 0.3 percent of the cases did the victim respond by threatening or attacking with a firearm.
In short, this suggests there are not 2.5 million cases a year, but about 100,000 per year where a victim of crime uses a firearm. So yes, there are rare cases where a gun is used to try to prevent a criminal. But that needs to be balanced against that carnage caused by guns: more than 113,000 people shot every year in America, including murders, suicides, accidental killings and non-fatal shootings, as the Brady center has documented.
The Violence Policy Center also looked at justifiable homicides and found that there were 274 in America in 2016, compared to 10,341 criminal gun homicides that year. “For every justifiable homicide in the United States involving a gun, guns were used in 37 criminal homicides,” the report noted. “And this ratio… does not take into account the tens of thousands of lives ended in gun suicides or unintentional shootings that year.”
And in nearly half of those justifiable homicides, the person killed was a relative, friend or acquaintance. Only 52 percent of the homicides involved a stranger.
Guns and gun crimes are rampant in America. According to the FBI, firearms were used in 189,718 aggravated assaults and 125,289 robberies in the United States in 2016 alone.
Yet even the most sensible proposals to put some controls on guns is opposed by the NRA and legislators who comply with its demands.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and former Milwaukee Police Chief Edward A. Flynn pleaded with Wisconsin legislators to tighten the guidelines for concealed carry, to prevent “habitual offenders” (who’ve committed at least three misdemeanors) and those convicted of misdemeanors such as “endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon” or “pointing or aiming a gun” from getting a permit to carry.
A 2017 survey of Wisconsin’s registered voters found 91 percent supported a requirement that a background check should be required of anyone carrying a concealed weapon. That included support from 86 percent of gun owners in the state. Yet lawmakers continue to resist such common sense measures.
And they will no doubt resist a measure introduced last week by Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) to reduce the spread of stolen guns, which are often used in crimes. A 2017 study estimated that there are approximately 250,000 gun theft incidents per year, with about 380,000 guns stolen.
Subeck’s proposal, LRB-1027, among other things, would require businesses that sell firearms to secure all firearms when the business is unattended and report lost or stolen firearms within 24 hours of discovering this, to enable law enforcement to trace guns more effectively, and make the prosecution of users of stolen guns more likely.
The spread of stolen guns, along with the right to carry a concealed weapon, threatens all of us, but particularly police officers. As Flynn once noted, “when the police see someone carrying a gun we are to assume they are carrying legally, even in a high-crime neighborhood where there are hundreds of crimes that happen.”
Some may be “good guys with guns,” but many are bad guys or simply trigger-happy ones like Jordan Fricke, and it becomes a nightmare for police officers trying to tell one from the other. It is difficult enough for police officers to make the right, split-second decision regarding the use of force, but now we’ve loosed a force of untrained concealed carry honchos across our state to make such decisions and innocent people are getting killed. Matthew Rittner isn’t the first and won’t be the last police officer slain because of this.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Gun Violence
- Murphy’s Law: About Those Good Guys With a Gun - Bruce Murphy - Jul 30th, 2019
- Representative Subeck Introduces “Safe Storage for Gun Safety” Package to Curb Gun Violence and Accidental Shootings - State Rep. Lisa Subeck - Jul 26th, 2019
- Rep. Robyn Vining Supports “Wear Orange” for Gun Violence Prevention - State Rep. Robyn Vining - Jun 7th, 2019
- Rep. Zamarripa Statement on Wear Orange Weekend - State Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa - Jun 7th, 2019
- Op Ed: Suicides Up Since Gun Waiting Period Ended - Chris Walker - Apr 21st, 2019
- Representative Lisa Subeck Praises Federal Background Check Expansion Act Introduction - State Rep. Lisa Subeck - Jan 9th, 2019
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Helps Introduce Background Check Expansion Act To Reduce Gun Violence - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Jan 9th, 2019
- Senator Larson & Representative Bowen: Call on Gun Manufacturers to Prioritize “Smart Gun” Technology and Other Gun Safety Measures in Order to Reduce Gun Violence - State Sen. Chris Larson - Sep 13th, 2018
- School Safety Grant Program Avoids Larger Issues of Gun Violence - State Sen. Chris Larson - Jul 24th, 2018
- Most School Shooters Get Their Guns at Home - State Rep. Terese Berceau - May 22nd, 2018
- Governor Walker Orders Flags to Half-Staff Following Tragedy in Santa Fe, Texas - Gov. Scott Walker - May 18th, 2018
- Bryce Releases Statement on Santa Fe High School Shooting - Randy Bryce - May 18th, 2018
- Why Student Activists Did 50 Mile March - Will Kenneally - Apr 20th, 2018
- Roys Marks 19th Anniversary of Columbine Shooting - Kelda Roys - Apr 20th, 2018
- Marchers Seek Gun Control - Margaret Cannon - Apr 5th, 2018
- Giffords Endorses Rebecca Dallet for Wisconsin Supreme Court Against Gun Lobby Backed Candidate - Rebecca Dallet - Mar 30th, 2018
- Mayor Tom Barrett Applauds Passage of Bill Prohibiting Straw Purchasing - Mayor Tom Barrett - Mar 28th, 2018
- Governor Walker Signs $100 Million School Safety Plan into Law - Gov. Scott Walker - Mar 26th, 2018
- Republicans Again Did Nothing to Address Gun Violence - State Sen. Chris Larson - Mar 20th, 2018
- School safety package is rushed, needs significant fixes - State Rep. David Bowen - Mar 20th, 2018
- Tom Palzewicz Releases Comprehensive Gun Safety Reform Plan - Tom Palzewicz - Mar 20th, 2018
- Dana Wachs Responds to Gov. Walker’s Short-Sighted School Safety Plan - State Rep. Dana Wachs - Mar 15th, 2018
- Gov. Walker fails to act on gun safety - State Sen. Jennifer Shilling - Mar 15th, 2018
- No Child Should Ever Feel Unsafe in School: Governor Walker Calls $100 million Special Session on School Safety - Gov. Scott Walker - Mar 15th, 2018
- I stand with our children - Ald. Chantia Lewis - Mar 14th, 2018
- National Walkout Day: I Sit in Solidarity with Students - State Rep. Jimmy Anderson - Mar 14th, 2018
- Youth Council measure urges support of National School Walkout Day and March for Our Lives - City of Milwaukee Youth Council - Mar 13th, 2018
- Mayor Tom Barrett, City Leaders Call For Gun Safety from Children - Mayor Tom Barrett - Mar 12th, 2018
- The State of Politics: School Safety Bill Renews Gun Debate - Steven Walters - Mar 12th, 2018
- The Intersection of Guns and Race - State Sen. Lena Taylor - Mar 8th, 2018
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Cosponsors Critical School Safety Legislation - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 6th, 2018
- Representative Subeck Statement on Governor’s Comments on School Safety - State Rep. Lisa Subeck - Mar 1st, 2018
- Roys calls on Walker to pass common sense gun reform during proposed special session on gun violence - Kelda Roys - Mar 1st, 2018
- Op Ed: Thoughtful Discussion Needed on Guns - Kyle Hagge - Mar 1st, 2018
- Guns, Grief and Grace - Elizabeth Baker - Feb 28th, 2018
- The time for action on gun violence is now - State Sen. Jennifer Shilling - Feb 28th, 2018
- The Contrarian: The Real “Gun Nuts” - George Mitchell - Feb 26th, 2018
- Did Michael Screnock Promise the NRA He Supports More Guns in Schools? - One Wisconsin Now - Feb 23rd, 2018
- Universal Background Checks Fail on Party Line in WI State Assembly - State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff - Feb 21st, 2018
- Bryce Calls on Speaker Ryan to Meet with Students from his District - Randy Bryce - Feb 21st, 2018
- Republicans block school shooting precautions - State Sen. Jennifer Shilling - Feb 20th, 2018
- Passage of Senate Bill 408 - State Sen. Chris Larson - Feb 20th, 2018
- Republican Bill Would Put Guns in Wisconsin Schools - One Wisconsin Now - Feb 19th, 2018
- Speaker Ryan Chooses Campaign Donors Over South Florida Teacher - Randy Bryce - Feb 17th, 2018
- Dana Wachs Calls for an Overhaul of Assault Weapon Laws and Other Measures to Fight Domestic Terrorism - State Rep. Dana Wachs - Feb 16th, 2018
- GOP Chair of State Assembly Committee on Education, School Principal Shares Article Romanticizing Guns in Schools in Aftermath of Florida Mass School Shooting - One Wisconsin Now - Feb 16th, 2018
- Data Wonk: The More Guns, Less Crime Scam - Bruce Thompson - Oct 18th, 2017
- Op Ed: 5 Ways to Reduce Gun Deaths - Patrick Dunphy - Oct 16th, 2017
Murphy's Law
-
Will Wisconsin Decide the 2020 Election?Jul 25th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
-
The New Paul RyanJul 23rd, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
-
A New State “Progressive” PublicationJul 16th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy