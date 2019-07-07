The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. MKE County: County May Have To Sell Parks
Report predicts county’s growing structural deficit could mean selling parks to reduce costs.
Jul 2nd, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Approves 32-Story Tower
But first, council members give tower its most thorough public vetting to date.
Jul 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: ZND Panel Okays “Condo Canyon” Project
Apartment complex with “fingers” design approved for site near Water Street canyon.
Jul 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Wisconsin Budget: New Tax Credit Skewed to Help Whites
Budget gives credit to homeowners, and 72% of state’s whites, 27% of blacks own homes.
Jun 28th, 2019 by Tamarine Cornelius
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Company’s Move to Northwest Side On Hold
Council members want more information from manufacturer, city officials on proposal.
Jul 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. MKE Listing: The Charming Pine River Lodge
Renovated retreat on the Pine River offers scenic beauty just two hours from Milwaukee.
Jul 2nd, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
7. Lost Milwaukee: Riverwest’s Hidden Landmark
When the Riverwest Pumping Station opened in 1924, its massive pumps set a world record.
Jul 6th, 2019 by Carl Swanson
8. Plats and Parcels: State Aids Convention Center Expansion
Plus: Affordable housing developer buys south side site, Irgens plan to redevelop M&I building
Jun 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. House Confidential: O. J. Mayo Loses River Hills Home
Former Buck has until October to pay off $1.1 million judgement and reclaim mansion.
Jun 14th, 2019 by Michael Horne
10. Transportation: City Advancing Riverwest Bike Boulevards
Open house in Riverwest to discuss proposal planned for July 11th.
Jul 1st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff as a Mark of Respect for Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs Employee Nicholas Janz
“The people of Wisconsin, his family and community will remember his legacy.”
Jul 3rd, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
2. Gambling Taxpayer Dollars on the Streetcar? Milwaukee is NOT Las Vegas
Statement of Aldermen Tony Zielinski, Bob Donovan, and Mark A. Borkowski June 28, 2019
Jun 29th, 2019 by Ald. Tony Zielinski
3. Milwaukee’s July 3 Fireworks to Return in 2019
The 2019 July 3 fireworks show will be supported by American Family Insurance, the Milwaukee Brewers Foundation and T&M Partners.
Apr 6th, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele
4. Education Activists Turn To Misinformation To Distort GOP Budget
Public education activists should be honest about the large increase and they should be grateful to taxpayers for the hard-earned dollars provided to fund it
Jul 1st, 2019 by MacIver Institute
5. New Green Bay-Milwaukee Amtrak bus service starts today
Provides convenient connections to Chicago-Milwaukee via Amtrak Hiawatha, new video shows how
Jul 1st, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
6. Do You Believe Us Now?
The Milwaukee Streetcar Will – Sooner Rather Than Later – Need Your Tax Dollars
Jun 27th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan
7. Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) presents Marijuana, Changing Laws, and Its Effect on the Workplace
“Join us for a morning covering many aspects of a very complex business – and social – issue.”
Jul 4th, 2019 by Independent Business Association of Wisconsin
8. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and The Department of Health and Human Services Announce New Approach for Youth Justice Reform
Milwaukee County’s submission for State funding proposes a transformative approach to youth justice by developing a continuum of responsive services, including residential setting development
Jul 1st, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele
9. UPDATE: MCSO Has Confirmed Identity of Those in Diving Incident
The investigation is ongoing.
Jun 29th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office
10. Mayor Barrett Nominates Griselda Aldrete to be Director of the Fire and Police Commission
Most recently, Aldrete has served as President and CEO of Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee.
Jul 5th, 2019 by Mayor Tom Barrett
