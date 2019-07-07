The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

MKE County: County May Have To Sell Parks

1. MKE County: County May Have To Sell Parks

Report predicts county’s growing structural deficit could mean selling parks to reduce costs.

Jul 2nd, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Approves 32-Story Tower

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Approves 32-Story Tower

But first, council members give tower its most thorough public vetting to date.

Jul 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: ZND Panel Okays “Condo Canyon” Project

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: ZND Panel Okays “Condo Canyon” Project

Apartment complex with “fingers” design approved for site near Water Street canyon.

Jul 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Wisconsin Budget: New Tax Credit Skewed to Help Whites

4. Wisconsin Budget: New Tax Credit Skewed to Help Whites

Budget gives credit to homeowners, and 72% of state’s whites, 27% of blacks own homes.

Jun 28th, 2019 by Tamarine Cornelius

Eyes on Milwaukee: Company’s Move to Northwest Side On Hold

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Company’s Move to Northwest Side On Hold

Council members want more information from manufacturer, city officials on proposal.

Jul 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE Listing: The Charming Pine River Lodge

6. MKE Listing: The Charming Pine River Lodge

Renovated retreat on the Pine River offers scenic beauty just two hours from Milwaukee.

Jul 2nd, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee

Lost Milwaukee: Riverwest’s Hidden Landmark

7. Lost Milwaukee: Riverwest’s Hidden Landmark

When the Riverwest Pumping Station opened in 1924, its massive pumps set a world record.

Jul 6th, 2019 by Carl Swanson

Plats and Parcels: State Aids Convention Center Expansion

8. Plats and Parcels: State Aids Convention Center Expansion

Plus: Affordable housing developer buys south side site, Irgens plan to redevelop M&I building

Jun 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

House Confidential: O. J. Mayo Loses River Hills Home

9. House Confidential: O. J. Mayo Loses River Hills Home

Former Buck has until October to pay off $1.1 million judgement and reclaim mansion.

Jun 14th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Transportation: City Advancing Riverwest Bike Boulevards

10. Transportation: City Advancing Riverwest Bike Boulevards

Open house in Riverwest to discuss proposal planned for July 11th.

Jul 1st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff as a Mark of Respect for Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs Employee Nicholas Janz

1. Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff as a Mark of Respect for Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs Employee Nicholas Janz

“The people of Wisconsin, his family and community will remember his legacy.”

Jul 3rd, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gambling Taxpayer Dollars on the Streetcar? Milwaukee is NOT Las Vegas

2. Gambling Taxpayer Dollars on the Streetcar? Milwaukee is NOT Las Vegas

Statement of Aldermen Tony Zielinski, Bob Donovan, and Mark A. Borkowski June 28, 2019

Jun 29th, 2019 by Ald. Tony Zielinski

Milwaukee’s July 3 Fireworks to Return in 2019

3. Milwaukee’s July 3 Fireworks to Return in 2019

The 2019 July 3 fireworks show will be supported by American Family Insurance, the Milwaukee Brewers Foundation and T&M Partners.

Apr 6th, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele

Education Activists Turn To Misinformation To Distort GOP Budget

4. Education Activists Turn To Misinformation To Distort GOP Budget

Public education activists should be honest about the large increase and they should be grateful to taxpayers for the hard-earned dollars provided to fund it

Jul 1st, 2019 by MacIver Institute

New Green Bay-Milwaukee Amtrak bus service starts today

5. New Green Bay-Milwaukee Amtrak bus service starts today

Provides convenient connections to Chicago-Milwaukee via Amtrak Hiawatha, new video shows how

Jul 1st, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Do You Believe Us Now?

6. Do You Believe Us Now?

The Milwaukee Streetcar Will – Sooner Rather Than Later – Need Your Tax Dollars

Jun 27th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan

Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) presents Marijuana, Changing Laws, and Its Effect on the Workplace

7. Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) presents Marijuana, Changing Laws, and Its Effect on the Workplace

“Join us for a morning covering many aspects of a very complex business – and social – issue.”

Jul 4th, 2019 by Independent Business Association of Wisconsin

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and The Department of Health and Human Services Announce New Approach for Youth Justice Reform

8. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and The Department of Health and Human Services Announce New Approach for Youth Justice Reform

Milwaukee County’s submission for State funding proposes a transformative approach to youth justice by developing a continuum of responsive services, including residential setting development

Jul 1st, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele

UPDATE: MCSO Has Confirmed Identity of Those in Diving Incident

9. UPDATE: MCSO Has Confirmed Identity of Those in Diving Incident

The investigation is ongoing.

Jun 29th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

Mayor Barrett Nominates Griselda Aldrete to be Director of the Fire and Police Commission

10. Mayor Barrett Nominates Griselda Aldrete to be Director of the Fire and Police Commission

Most recently, Aldrete has served as President and CEO of Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee.

Jul 5th, 2019 by Mayor Tom Barrett

