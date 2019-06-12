Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Developers Tim Gokhman and Ann Shuk are moving ahead with their plan to build new homes on an open site on N. Terrace Ave. between the Ascension Hospital complex and North Point Historic District.

“We really struggled with what context the home should be designed for,” said Gokhman in an interview. The site, which is governed by the historic district’s guidelines, is east of the hospital’s parking garage along N. Lake Dr. and north of the Cancer Center & Water Tower Medical Commons Building at 2350 N. Lake Dr. To the north of the house is a diverse collection of historic homes, including one designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

“Historic preservation doesn’t mean copy the old. It means respect the old,” the developer told Urban Milwaukee. The two proposed homes, which Gokhman and Shuk would live in with their families, feature a distinctly modern design with brick and cedar-board siding. Gokhman said the homes, designed by Korb + Associates Architects, would create a better transition from the modern hospital to the historic mansions.

“So far the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said, adding that he has met with neighbors and other stakeholders to discuss the vision. The two developers, who are each married, have similarly-aged children and found the site as part of an effort to find houses near Milwaukee Public Schools ‘ Maryland Avenue Montessori School

The designs submitted to the Historic Preservation Commission this week are for Shuk’s home. According to the project application, the two-story house would contain 3,650 square feet of living space and a three-car attached garage and full basement. The garage would be hidden behind the house, while a cantilevered room projects over a driveway. A large patio would be included at the rear of the house.

What will the second home look like? “We are not going to build a mirror image,” said Gokhman. The developer said if the hearing goes well with the Historic Preservation Commission he anticipates submitting the plan for his home in the next commission meeting cycle. The goal is to build the homes simultaneously. “There are a lot of efficiencies in building both homes at the same time,” said Gokhman, ticking off a list of positives including minimizing cost and disruption to neighbors.

The site, owned by the hospital for decades, was acquired by Gokhman and Shuk last year. Neighbors, who cited a 2005 agreement with the hospital regarding its expansion, successfully petitioned the city to expand the historic district to include the site. The developers have now subdivided the site into four parcels, two for their respective homes, a third to be sold and a fourth to be used as a landscaping buffer between Shuk’s home and the hospital.

The Historic Preservation Commission will review the first home at an upcoming meeting.

New Land Neighbors

Gokhman and Shuk are no strangers to the many layers and meetings that can be required for a zoning change. The two work at New Land Enterprises, a firm started by their fathers Boris Gokhman and Vladimir Shuk.

Both of their families lived in the City Green condominiums (1111 N. Marshall St.), a New Land project, before Gokhman moved to a house he built on N. Commerce St. Now with their children approaching school age, they’re looking to become neighbors again.

Site and Elevations

Renderings

Site Photos

