City Honors Historic Preservation Leaders
Cream of the Cream City awards 8 leaders in adaptive reuse, historic preservation.
The city’s Historic Preservation Commission honored the best in historic preservation last week.
The ceremony, held at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, was sponsored by the commission, Common Council and Mayor Tom Barrett.
Winners included adaptive reuse projects that have brought new life and uses to historic buildings as well as organizations that have preserved historic buildings.
The ceremony also included an award for advocacy and a special series of awards for properties that have significance for the city’s African American community and the Civil Rights Movement including the 16th Street Viaduct that was the site of the 1968 marches and the Jones-Hill House in the Harambee neighborhood.
The physical awards include a certificate and a plaque mounted to a Cream City brick.
The commission, which last held the awards program in 2017, oversees the city’s approximately 200 historically designated properties and districts.
Winners
- David Uihlein – Architect and Philanthropist – for preservation advocacy
- Glorioso’s Appetito – 1016 E. Brady St. – Tom Stachowiak – Project profile
- Homewood Suites – Button Block Building – 500 N. Water St. – Kahler Slater / Bear Development
- Milwaukee County Historical Society – 910 N. Old World Third St. – Stewardship of Second Ward Savings Bank
- Milwaukee Fortress – 100 E. Pleasant St. – Alexander Company – Project profile
- Docks Building – 640 W. Freshwater Way – Peter Moede / Eppstein Uhen Architects – Project profile
- Legacy Lofts – 1500 W. North Ave. – Legacy Midwest Renewal Corporation / Evergreen Real Estate Group / Continuum Architects + Planners – Project profile
- Coakley Building Renovation and Water Tower – 400 S. 5th St. – The Kubala Washatko Architects / Coakley Brothers – Project profile
