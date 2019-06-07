Cream of the Cream City awards 8 leaders in adaptive reuse, historic preservation.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The city’s Historic Preservation Commission honored the best in historic preservation last week.

The ceremony, held at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, was sponsored by the commission, Common Council and Mayor Tom Barrett.

Winners included adaptive reuse projects that have brought new life and uses to historic buildings as well as organizations that have preserved historic buildings.

The ceremony also included an award for advocacy and a special series of awards for properties that have significance for the city’s African American community and the Civil Rights Movement including the 16th Street Viaduct that was the site of the 1968 marches and the Jones-Hill House in the Harambee neighborhood.

The physical awards include a certificate and a plaque mounted to a Cream City brick.

The commission, which last held the awards program in 2017, oversees the city’s approximately 200 historically designated properties and districts.

Winners

Can’t get enough design awards? Barrett recently presented the annual Mayor’s Design Awards.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.