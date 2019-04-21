Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Another former Milwaukee Public Schools building could become housing under a proposal by AndersonWebb and Wisconsin Redevelopment.

The firms would redevelop the former Carleton Elementary School at 4116 W. Silver Spring Dr. into 30 apartments and add 30 townhouses to the 3.5-acre property. A later phase of the project, called Carleton Court in a city report, would include the addition of two single-family homes to the site.

The developers are expecting to spend $16 million to redevelop the 53,000-square-foot building and build the townhomes. They would purchase the building for $220,000. But before the developers purchase the property they hope to secure low-income housing tax credits.

The partners previously collaborated on the Mitchell Street Lofts.

The school was previously under contract for purchase by charter school operator Rocketship, but as my colleague Jeramey Jannene reported that purchase did not move forward. A city report indicates it hasn’t been used by MPS since 2005.

Bradley Foundation Moving to Hammes Building

The Bradley Foundation is moving from its offices at 1241 N. Franklin Pl. to new space in the Hammes Building. The foundation will take over an entire floor in the five-story building at 1400 N. Water. It will have 15,677 square feet of space for the 28 employees it is moving there, Alex Zank reported in BizTimes.

Beyond the special benefits of placing the entire organization on one floor, the organization, which funds a number of conservative causes, will find a good ideological fit in its new home. Hammes’ headwas co-chair of‘s political campaign. His firm occupies two floors in the building.

But it’s the building itself that might be the even better match. Hammes patterned the Jeffersonian-style building after Crow Holding’s Old Parkland development in Dallas, Texas. That complex includes something the firm calls “The American Experiment,” and it’s prominently promoted on the development website. It’s described as “a permanent reminder of the historic ideals of limited government, individual rights and the rule of law. Together, these principles tell the story of a free, self-governing people who must renew their commitment to ordered liberty with every new generation.” If the politics of that message aren’t clear, one of the new buildings is named Reagan Place.

The foundation intends to sell its current space in three adjacent, historic mansions. Who wants to live in The Lion House?

Cream City Boxing Redeveloping Vacant Dinner Theater Building

A group affiliated with Cream City Boxing Gymnasium, a non-profit youth boxing organization, is planning to redevelop the former Broadway Baby Dinner Theater into a new boxing gym and exercise facility.

The organization will turn the squat, two-story building at 5132 W. Mill Rd. into a for-profit business called Cream City Paradise, Tom Daykin reported in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. It will run boxing and fitness classes as well as a restaurant in the 8,200-square-foot building. It would acquire the building from the city.

Retailer Moving from Shorewood to Third Ward

Harleys, a men’s clothing retailer in Shorewood, is moving into 3,200 square feet of space in the Historic Third Ward.

The 70-year-old store has been in Shorewood for its entire existence, the last 10 in a space on N. Oakland Ave. Now it will set up shop in the Marshall Building at 207 E. Buffalo St., Maredithe Meyer reported in BizTimes.

Loan for Food Truck Park in Walker’s Point

A city-affiliated entity will loan $520,000 to developer Sean Phelan to advance a food truck park in Walker’s Point. The park, planned for a site at 618-640 S. 6th St. is being planned by Phelan Development and Jesus Gonzalez, the owner of Mazorca Tacos.

The $1.3 million project will be called Zocalo Food Park. And it will get help from a $520,000 loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation Daykin reported in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

In Other News:

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.