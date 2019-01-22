Good City Brewing Opens Outside Fiserv Forum

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Good City Brewing quietly opened its second location at 333 W. Juneau Ave. Sunday afternoon following the Milwaukee Bucks game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Reporter Eric Nehm, who covers the Bucks for The Athletic, tweeted last night that the lights were on at the new facility and that he was able to stop in for a “post-game beer.” Bucks vice president Alex Lasry also tweeted: “Nice view from the new @ GoodCityBrewing brewpub in the Live Block! It’s open so make sure you hit it up!”

Nice view from the new @GoodCityBrewing brewpub in the Live Block! It’s open so make sure you hit it up! pic.twitter.com/bEHNdnecQL — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) January 22, 2019

An official grand opening has not been announced, but Good City’s website states that the brewery and taproom are slated to open “early 2019.” Posts on the brewing company’s Instagram account have been providing updates on the second site’s construction, and photos from four days ago depict updates on interior details, including custom tables and the host stand.

Back in May 2018, Good City was announced as an anchor tenant for the entertainment center located across from Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave). The 11,000-square-foot facility includes a two-story taproom and event space, along with a new brewery that will brew sour and small-batch beers.

The fast-growing company also announced plans to buy a warehouse in Century City in mid-2018, and opened an expansion of its East Side brewery in 2017.

Two more businesses have secured spots in the Entertainment Block since June. The Denver-based “eatertainment” company Punch Bowl Social announced its tenancy in July. In December, Drink Wisconsinbly announced it would open a new pub and merchandise shop at 320 W. Highland Ave.

The entertainment block is slated to open early 2019, and more tenants are expected to be announced soon.

Kahler Slater was hired to design the building’s interior. RINKA designed the entertainment center buildings.

Good City did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Good City Renderings

