Its building is being redeveloped, so last day of business is February 2.

A long-standing East Town bar will close next month.

Whiskey Bar, located just south of Cathedral Square at 788 N. Jackson St., will have its last day of business on February 2. “It is with deep sadness that after 10 glorious years an era has come to an end,” owner Mike Vitucci wrote in a January 9th Facebook post.

The redevelopment of the building, which is owned by Van Buren Management, seems to be the only reason the bar is closing. “We have been the only tenant in this building at 788 N Jackson for 10 years and knew someday this building would be razed and there will be an incredible development opportunity at this location which we hope to be part of in the upcoming year,” Vitucci’s post reads. That project will be unveiled “soon,” he added. In a phone interview with Urban Milwaukee, Vitucci said that he could not speak to the property owners’ future plans for redevelopment, and declined to give more details outside those given in the Facebook post. Dan Lee, Vice President of Van Buren Management, did not respond to questions sent by email.

Whiskey Bar is the third establishment in the neighborhood to close in the last six months. Italian restaurant Louise’s closed in August after operating at 801 N. Jefferson St. for 28 years. More recently, Mi-keys (811 N. Jefferson St.) closed for good following New Year’s Eve. The bar previously ended regular business operations on December 16.

Vitucci operates a number of other establishments throughout the city, including Belmont Tavern (784 N. Jefferson St.), Murphy’s Irish Pub (1613 W. Wells St.), Caffrey’s Pub (717 N. 16th St.), Vitucci’s (1832 E. North Ave.) and Izzy Hops Swigs & Nosh (2311 N. Murray Ave.).

Until its final day of business, Whiskey Bar will only be open Fridays and Saturdays.

