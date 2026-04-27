Common Ground Unveils Plan Targeting South Side Problem Properties

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After months of research and organizing, Common Ground Southeastern Wisconsin unveiled a five-point plan Sunday aimed at improving safety and quality of life across Milwaukee’s South Side.

More than 150 members and public officials gathered outside St. Hyacinth Parish, 2064 S. 15th St., for the announcement, which builds on a campaign first detailed last fall.

“In October, we went public with the problem of crime in our communities,” said Ruben Rosales, president of St. Hyacinth’s Parish Council. “After six months of research, we are proud today to announce and begin initiating our solutions.”

The plan outlines five areas of focus: accountability for problem properties, proactive neighborhood improvements, stronger relationships with police, policy reforms, and youth-focused prevention efforts.

“We promised not just to complain about it, but to bring forward solutions,” Rosales said during a bilingual press conference.

Rosales said the arrest last week of Sam Stair, the head of S2 Real Estate and the largest southside landlord, on drug and money laundering charges highlights the issue. The October launch of the campaign highlighted a tenant of one of Stair’s properties.

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Common Ground leaders said they have identified roughly 100 south side properties tied to persistent criminal activity, including drug dealing and gun violence. The group pledged to push for stronger enforcement against those sites, citing the recent arrest of a major local landlord as an example of systemic issues.

“We must have accountability,” Rosales said.

The organization also announced it will concentrate efforts in a defined area, spanning roughly S. 10th to S. 20th streets and W. Historic Mitchell to W. Lincoln avenues, where members plan to work with city officials on code enforcement, infrastructure fixes and neighborhood beautification.

Improving trust between residents and law enforcement is another key pillar. The group plans to host meetings between Milwaukee Police Department officers and community institutions, create liaison teams to report crimes on behalf of vulnerable residents, and explore increasing the number of bilingual officers in District 2.

Speakers highlighted longstanding concerns about mistrust of police, particularly among immigrant communities. Aubree Hansen of NourishMKE described a shooting outside a food pantry last year in which witnesses were initially reluctant to call police. Laura Basurto of St. Hyacinth said language barriers and fear have discouraged residents from reporting crime.

“We need to build trust and communication,” said Rosales.

The plan also calls for renewed use of Milwaukee’s nuisance property ordinance, which Common Ground leaders said has been used less in recent years despite ongoing quality-of-life issues. The group said it plans to analyze city data and push for policy changes in the coming months.

Elected officials, including Common Council President José G. Pérez, Milwaukee County District Attorney Kent Lovern, Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa and county supervisors Caroline Gómez-Tom and Jack Eckblad, signed the plan in front of the crowd. Milwaukee Police Department District 2 Capt. Erin Mejia also signed the plan.

“Everyone deserves to live in a safe environment … The success of the neighborhood starts with one question: ‘Is the area safe for my family?'” Pérez said. “We are here today because we want that answer to be yes.”

“Every person in every neighborhood deserves to live in safety each and every day of their lives,” said Lovern.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and City Attorney Evan Goyke signed the plan in advance but did not attend the event. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman was invited but did not respond, organizers said.

The announcement marks the next phase of a campaign that began in October, when Common Ground leaders cited crime as the top concern among more than 1,000 south side residents they surveyed. That effort followed the group’s earlier, high-profile campaign targeting conditions at the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee, which resulted in leadership turnover and policy changes.

Common Ground leaders said their South Side coalition — made up of churches, nonprofits and housing groups representing roughly 20,000 residents — will now begin implementing the plan and expanding it to additional neighborhoods.

In addition to the southside campaign, Common Ground, through its Tenants United arm, is working with the City Attorney’s Office to address the alleged poor conditions in more than 200 northside properties owned by Highgrove Holdings.