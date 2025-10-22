Common Ground Will Take On South Side Crime and Tenants Issues

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Following the success of its multiyear campaign to spur change at the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM), Common Ground Southeastern Wisconsin is launching two new campaigns – one to improve safety on the South Side and another to organize tenants in private housing.

“How can you grow, build healthy relationships and enjoy life if you are scared?” said Fabián Rodás, pastor at St. Hyacinth and St. Anthony Catholic parishes, during a rally Sunday. “We have talked with 1,057 South Siders. The biggest concern is crime. Even our parishes were broken into this past month.”

The launch of the campaigns drew several hundred people to American Serb Hall, 5101 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Common Council President José G. Pérez, area police captain Timothy D. Leitzke and Deputy District Attorney Ann Lopez were among those in attendance.

Pérez, who also supported the HACM campaign, said he would be a partner in “demanding better service” for residents on the South Side. “It’s difficult to sustain anything quality if you don’t have safety first. Schools, housing, transportation, all have a better chance to thrive if people feel safe.”

Several residents shared their concerns in English and Spanish.

“I was punched, beat to the ground and kicked for [my bicycle] in broad daylight,” said Anne Rachwal, who lives near W. National Avenue and S. 19th Street. She detailed other concerns with drug use and violence near her home.

A Common Ground Southside Action Team includes St. Hyacinth Parish, St. John Paul II Parish, St. Adalbert Parish, NourishMKE and People’s Table.

City Attorney Evan Goyke and Fire & Police Commission Executive Director Leon W. Todd, III are supporting the effort, said a Common Ground representative.

From the podium, group members expressed a wish for Police Chief Jeffrey Norman to support the effort. A representative said they asked Norman to meet in early September, only for a meeting to be delegated and later canceled. A meeting is now scheduled for January. The group did praise area captains Leitzke and Erin Mejia for engaging with the coalition.

Tenants United, new campaign targets private housing conditions

A second campaign builds on the success of the HACM effort.

Organizing as “Tenants United,” the newly-formed nonprofit will target the condition of privately-owned housing.

“Despite more than a decade of public discussion about our City’s housing problems things are worse today, not better,” said Kiante Shields, an organization member. “Rentership is up. Rent prices have soared while income has declined. Out-of-state investors own more and more. Health hazards are widespread. What’s missing from the public discussion is the need to hold landlords accountable. We are going to do that.”

Tenants United’s first campaign targets three properties owned by New York-based real estate firm Related Companies.

The company’s Milwaukee properties include State Street Apartments, 1425 W. State St., Park Bluff Apartments, 555 S. Layton Blvd., and Park Club Apartments, 8243-8255 N. 107th St.

“I just moved out of State Street because I wasn’t willing to be cold again this winter,” said Gloria Gant. “It’s terrible. Mold. Busted plumbing. Abusive management. It feels like a prison. It didn’t used to be that way. Only since Related came. I had to leave.”

City assessment records show Related acquired the property in 2016.

“We started organizing so we would be treated with respect,” said Gigi Perez, a State Street tenant. “I’m proud to announce that nearly 70% of tenants in our building have officially joined Tenants United. We want Related Companies to recognize our union and negotiate with us in good faith.”

A Common Ground representative said a Related representative has agreed to meet with the group.

Common Ground said the three properties house approximately 300 tenants.

Related did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

HACM success

Common Ground launched its HACM campaign in a similar fashion in 2023.

After more than a year of aggressively demanding action over alleged poor conditions and mismanagement at the public housing authority, the organization saw dramatic turnover at HACM.

All but one HACM board member was replaced. Secretary-Executive Director Willie Hines, Jr., whom Common Ground had long called to resign or be fired, retired, the deputy director resigned and the top finance official retired.

The organization and its members helped file a class-action lawsuit over bed bugs and other pests at one HACM property that was settled with the introduction of an outside monitor.

