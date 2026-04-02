Third Ward Cafe Cleared to Reopen After Truck Crash

Grace Coffee closed temporarily last Friday after someone drove a truck into cafe.

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Last Friday, fans of Grace Coffee Company woke to the news that a driver had smashed into the cafe overnight, causing significant damage and forcing a temporary closure.

One week later, bakers and baristas will be back behind the counter. With approval from building inspectors and the Milwaukee Health Department, the cafe is set to reopen April 3 with regular hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

“We’ve been working tirelessly over the past week to clean up and restore the space for you all,” ownership shared in an online post, asking guests to be patient with ongoing repairs and construction. “Things may look out of place for a while … we apologize for any temporary eyesores as we finish bringing the space fully back to life.”

Photos from the incident show a black pickup truck halfway inside the cafe at 102 N. Water St., having smashed through a large window on the building’s west side. It left a pile of shattered glass, wood fragments, broken furniture and remnants of the window frame in front of the service counter. A La Marzocco espresso machine, which can cost upwards of $20,000 narrowly avoided impact.

The crash took place at approximately 2 a.m., according to ownership, who confirmed that nobody was injured. While the cafe opens at 7 a.m. on weekdays, bakery staff often arrive hours earlier to begin prep.

The driver fled the scene.

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While repairs are ongoing, the cafe menu is expected to return in full force for the reopening, offering a full range of coffee and espresso drinks, teas, Italian sodas and lemonade. Grace Coffee also serves breakfast and lunch items, including breakfast tacos, egg sandwiches, wraps, salads and overnight oatmeal.

The Milwaukee cafe is one of nine for Grace Coffee, which also operates in in Madison, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, Waunakee, McFarland and Verona.

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