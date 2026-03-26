Urban Milwaukee

Our Members Pay Writers, Not Dividends

Urban Milwaukee is funded by Milwaukeeans, run by Milwaukeeans. Join today.

By - Mar 26th, 2026 06:02 pm
Urban Milwaukee skyline image

Urban Milwaukee skyline image

At Urban Milwaukee, membership revenue goes entirely towards funding local journalism.

Members pay reporters to attend meetings. They compensate writers for deep dives. They support editors who fact-check and refine stories. They fund the infrastructure that allows us to publish daily.

They do not pay dividends for shareholders. They do not fund executive bonuses tied to quarterly profits. They do not leave Milwaukee.

That distinction matters.

Local journalism is strongest when its financial incentives align with public service — not stock prices. Membership helps keep those incentives aligned.

When you become a member, you are investing directly in people who produce journalism. You are supporting a model built on sustainability rather than extraction.

If you believe journalism should serve communities instead of investors, an Urban Milwaukee membership is a concrete way to support that principle.

Become an Urban Milwaukee member today

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