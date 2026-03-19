Protecting the Future of Local News

As 75% of newspaper jobs vanish, Urban Milwaukee members help keep watchdog reporting alive.

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Across the country, local newsrooms have shrunk or disappeared. Consolidation has hollowed out coverage. News deserts have expanded.

Milwaukee does not have to follow that path.

Sustained reader support creates resilience. It reduces vulnerability to economic downturns and advertising shifts. It allows long-term planning instead of short-term survival.

Being an Urban Milwaukee member is about stability. It’s about ensuring that five years from now — and 10 years from now — there is still a dedicated newsroom covering the institutions and neighborhoods that define Milwaukee.

Local journalism’s future depends on readers investing in coverage.

Since 2005, 75% of all newspaper jobs have been eliminated.

If you value informed civic life, independent reporting and consistent coverage of the city you call home, membership is one of the most direct ways to secure it.