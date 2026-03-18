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Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has hired Nick Sinram, budget director for Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), to lead the county’s budget office as the government enters a period of significant financial challenges.

Sinram will oversee the county’s Office of Strategy, Performance and Budget, which is responsible for managing the county’s $1.4 billion budget, as well as strategic planning efforts and grant development. His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

He comes to the county after serving three years as the director of financial planning and budget services for MPS, during which time the school district has run a $46 million deficit and missed financial reporting deadlines from the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

Before joining MPS, Sinram worked as an assistant city attorney for the city of Milwaukee, serving as the primary legal counsel for MPS. He also worked for three years in the city’s budget office. He is a graduate of UW-La Crosse and Marquette University Law School.

Sinram replaces Joe Lamers, whom Crowley appointed to run the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) in December of last year after former director Donna Brown-Martin resigned in the wake of an unexpected budget deficit. Since Lamers moved to MCDOT, strategy director Isaac Rowlett has served as the interim director of the office.

“Since I’ve been county executive, we’ve ended every single year with a budget surplus. Nick Sinram is well-suited to continue this track record, bringing new experience to this role that will allow us to address our fiscal challenges, responsibly manage taxpayer dollars, and maintain core services in the years ahead,” Crowley said in a statement Tuesday. “I believe Nick will lead our budgeting and strategic planning efforts forward, navigate the turbulent fiscal environment, and build bridges to secure a sustainable financial future for Milwaukee County.”

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“I am honored to continue serving my community in this new role,” Sinram said in a statement released by the county executive’s office. “I look forward to working with the talented team at Milwaukee County to ensure responsible stewardship of public resources and effective services for all residents.”

Sinram will arrive as the county’s financial forecast grows worse. After years of financial padding from stimulus funds released during the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of a new 0.4% sales tax, the fiscal cliff county officials have warned of has now arrived.

The government narrowly avoided major service cuts in 2026 as it worked to close an approximately $47 million budget deficit. In March last year, before cuts in the 2026 budget were implemented, the Office of the Comptroller projected the county’s annual deficit could rise to $171.6 million.

After weathering a $10.6 million midyear budget deficit in 2025 and $9.3 million in budget cuts in 2026, Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) leaders are trying to redesign the system for future sustainability. But a plan is not expected before the 2027 budget process, which MCTS officials have warned will likely face a budget gap of $17 million to $20 million.

The budget challenges of 2025 and 2026 are likely only the beginning of a period of financial struggle, according to a report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF). The fundamental challenge to the county budget is that the government does not bring in enough revenue to cover the rising cost of services and maintaining existing infrastructure.