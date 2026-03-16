Jordanian Cafe Expanding to Milwaukee

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A proposed southside business would add to a growing number of Middle Eastern-inspired cafes in Milwaukee. Al Hamawi plans to open its first Wisconsin location at 1010 W. Layton Ave.

The upcoming cafe would join three existing locations in Illinois, where Al Hamawi sells flavored lattes, teas and energy drinks, along with a wide selection of packaged snacks. In addition to its physical locations, the company has an online store featuring coffee, nuts, dried fruits, desserts, olive oil and other specialty foods.

The Milwaukee storefront, part of a multi-tenant building, was previously home to Kim’s Thai Restaurant, which closed in September 2024. Al Hamawi is partnering with Firebird Construction for a buildout that would transform the 1,952-square-foot restaurant into a counter-service cafe. The project is expected to cost $250,000, according to construction documents. Neighboring businesses include IHOP and Archwell Health.

According to its website, Al Hamawi has roots in Amman, Jordan, and dates back to the 1940s. At existing locations, popular menu items include pistachio lattes, Turkish coffee, karak chai and matcha in flavors such as Oreo, salted brown butter and raspberry cream. The cafe also offers refreshers such as peach mango, dragon fruit lychee and strawberry acai — available with or without caffeine. A wide selection of retail snacks includes nougat, chocolates, roasted nuts and seeds, dried fruits, coffee beans, olive oil, jam and honey.

Middle Eastern-inspired cafes such as Haraz Coffee House, Al Wadi Coffee House, Azal Coffee and others have gained local popularity in recent years, in line with a nationwide trend. The businesses often feature specialty food and drinks, comfortable seating and late-night hours, functioning as alcohol-free third spaces for the community. Al Hamawi would bring a similar experience to Layton Avenue.

Owner Yasir Kanan, listed as registered agent for Baraka Roastery Inc., has not yet filed a license application for Al Hamawi. The new location will need city approval before its launch. A proposed opening date has not yet been announced.

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