Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Although Wisconsin’s cold streak continues, the upcoming events this weekend are hot! Travel back in time and shop vintage wares at the Totally Rad Vintage Fest, and watch monster trucks and motocross bikes fly through the air as part of Monster Jam Freestyle Mania. The Mitchell Park Domes will be full of model trains of all sizes, and Lakefront Brewery will transform into a comedy club as part of its Keg Stand Up series.

January 31: Totally Rad Vintage Fest

Travel back in time and shop for clothing, collectibles, media and more from the 70’s 80’s, 90’s and early 2000’s at the Totally Rad Vintage Fest. The traveling vintage market will bring dozens of vendors to the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center and will feature free-to-play arcade, throwback memorabilia courtesy of the Rad Rewind Museum and plenty of photo opportunities. The Totally Rad Vintage Fest will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Totally Rad Vintage Fest website .

January 31: Ice Bear Fest

Speaking of throwbacks, if your fond memories lie specifically in the ‘80s, check out Third Space Brewing’s 8th annual Ice Bear Fest, a ski-dance-party-beer-fest hybrid event. Break out your neon clothing and hairspray and enter into the costume contest, and enjoy a live ‘80s cover band and a DJ spinning all of the hits from the decade. Fresh to Death Vintage will be on site selling vintage clothing and ski gear, and Brew City Snowballs and Hue Vietnamese will be serving hot food. Ice Bear Fest is free to attend and will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

January 31-February 1: All Scale Train Show Exhibit

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The Mitchell Park Domes has set up its annual model train show and for one weekend only is extending the show from the domes into its lobby. The All Scale Train Show Exhibit will bring model trains of all types and sizes to both the lobby and Greenhouse 7. The show will run from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. both days with last admission at 3 p.m. Entry to the All Scale Train Show Exhibit is included with admission to the Mitchell Park Domes.

January 31-February 1: re:Craft & Relic Winter Market

Over 160 booths will set up shop at the MKE County Sports Complex as part of the re:Craft & Relic Winter Market and will sell everything from clothing and furniture to ceramics and toiletries. The event will also feature live music courtesy of acts like Orlando Pena and Ben Mulwana, and food from Tots on the Street, Lou Malnati’s, BelAir Cantina and more. The event will run from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. both days. Admission is $7 on Saturday and $5 on Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the re:Craft & Relic website .

January 31-February 1: Monster Jam Freestyle Mania

Monster Jam trucks will team up with Freestyle Motocross bikes to deliver a high-flying, adrenaline-packed event at the Fiserv Forum. In this team-based competition, specially-designed FMX bikes will team up with monster trucks to pull off the wildest stunts and tricks. Iconic trucks like Grave Digger will make an appearance, and fans can pay extra to attend the Pit Party, where you can see your favorite vehicles up close. The event will run twice on Saturday at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. and on Sunday at 12 p.m.

February 1: Keg Stand Up