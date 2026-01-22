Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Get your long johns and other extra layers ready, because even though you’ll probably want to stay inside this weekend, there are events happening that will still get you out of the house. A production of the award-winning Hamilton is coming to the Marcus Performing Arts Center, and museums around the Milwaukee area are offering discounted admission as part of Museum Days.

January 22-February 1: ‘Hamilton’

Experience the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton and his fight to shape the future of our nation in this critically-acclaimed musical that has taken home Tony Awards, Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and more. Hamilton blends history with modern aesthetic, pulling source material from Ron Chernow’s biography while utilizing a score that draws from hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. The production will run at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Uihlein Hall. For more information, visit the Broadway Across America website.

January 22-February 1: Museum Days

Step out of the cold and into a museum at a discounted rate (or possibly even free) as part of Museum Days. Over a dozen museums in the Milwaukee area, such as the Milwaukee Art Museum, Harley-Davidson Museum and Milwaukee Public Museum, are offering up to 25% off of admission. For an interactive map featuring participating museums and for more information, check out the Visit Milwaukee website.

January 23: Hootenanny!

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Join the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center for an evening of dancing, live music and owls! Guests will have a chance to meet the center’s owl ambassadors and learn about their habits this time of year, and The Tinker Boys will perform while dancers follow along with a caller. There will also be educational crafts and a cash bar with snacks available for purchase. Admission to the Hootenanny! is $18 for non-members and $12 for members. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center’s website.

January 24: 5th Annual Bluegrass Winter Heater

Warm up at The Cooperage with some of the best bluegrass that Wisconsin has to offer. The 5th Annual Bluegrass Winter Heater will feature performances from The Millbillies, Derek Pritzl & The Gamble, Valley Fox and more. The show will run from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and tickets are $25.50. For a complete lineup and to purchase tickets, visit the show’s Eventbrite page.

January 24-25: Woodland Pattern’s 32nd Annual Poetry Marathon & Benefit

The Woodland Pattern is throwing its 32nd Annual Poetry Marathon & Benefit at the Saint Kate Art Hotel, an event that will bring hundreds of poets to the hotel and will feature live music performances, screenings of moving-image works and more. All participating poets and attendees will be treated to lunch courtesy of the Saint Kate Arts Hotel, and those who cannot attend in person will be able to experience the event via a livestream. Funds raised from this event each January help keep the Woodland Pattern serving its community year after year. The benefit will begin at 10 a.m. both days. For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, visit the Eventbrite website.

January 25: John Mulaney

Emmy-Award-winning comedian John Mulaney is coming to The Riverside Theatre as part of his “Mister Whatever” tour. Most recently known for his Netflix variety show Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, the comedian will bring brand new jokes to the stage for the first time since 2023. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Pabst Theater Group’s website.