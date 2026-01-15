Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Shake off the blues from that Packers playoff game and get out there to enjoy some events around the city this weekend. Winter Gallery Night MKE will transform local businesses into miniature art galleries, and MobCraft Beer is hosting an NA Fest to help you with all of your Dry January needs. Whisk away to fantasy worlds by attending either the Milwaukee Anime Fest or The Goblin King Masquerade Ball – both of which will have you dressing up like your favorite fictional characters.

January 16-17: Winter Gallery Night MKE

Bars, businesses and shops will transform into miniature art galleries this weekend as part of Winter Gallery Night MKE. Businesses in Bay View, Historic Third Ward, Walker’s Point and Downtown areas will participate, offering guests a chance to shop local art and goods while hanging out in their favorite spots around town – some of which will also be hosting live music. Winter Gallery Night MKE is free to attend and will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Hours vary by location. To check out an interactive map of participating businesses, visit the Gallery Night MKE website.

January 16-17: PBR Unleash the Beast

Fiserv Forum is welcoming adrenaline junkies to check out PBR’s (that’s Professional Bull Riders, not Pabst Blue Ribbon) Unleash the Beast event. The most skilled bull riders from all over the world will go head-to-head in a variety of competitions. Guests can expect plenty of pyrotechnics and explosions that will keep you on the edge of your seat while the top 35 bull riders compete for two hours. On Friday, this event will include a bonus PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge – a special competitive team-based format. PBR Unleash the Beast will begin at 6:45 p.m. on both days. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the PBR website.

January 17: NA Fest at MobCraft

Whether you’re staying strong in Dry January or you’ve kicked alcohol for good, MobCraft’s NA Fest could introduce you to your new favorite booze alternative. The event will kick off at noon with live jazz courtesy of Jazz in Vivo and floats served by The Dessert Cart. Starting at 1 p.m., guests can begin sampling NA beverages for free. From there, guests can enjoy more live music and swing dancing (including free lessons). NA Fest will run from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

January 17: The Goblin King Masquerade Ball

The 4th annual Goblin King Masquerade Ball is celebrating 40 years of Labyrinth, the 1986 film that inspired the event, and will once again invite guests into a fantasy world at Turner Hall Ballroom. Dress up in either formal attire or fantasy cosplay (either are required for this event) and enjoy signature cocktails, participate in a Waltz dance class, shop local vendors and more. The event will also feature a variety of live performances. The Goblin King Masquerade will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and at 8 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit the Pabst Theater Group’s website.

January 17: Milwaukee Anime Fest

Dress up like your favorite anime character and head over to the Sheraton Milwaukee Airport Hotel for the Milwaukee Anime Fest. Mingle with other fans and shop vendors selling all things anime, manga, and Japanese culture. Meet voice actors from popular shows such as Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man, and participate in cosplay contests and anime trivia. Milwaukee Anime Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Anime Fest website.

January 17: Alley Cats: Adoption & Fundraiser Event

Alley Cats is a new quarterly event series that aims to support Milwaukee’s cat community with fundraising and finding felines their forever home. Falcon Bowl will be hosting the event, where attendees can meet adoptable cats in the Falcon Nest area, and guests can play board games and purchase drink specials. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Urban Cat Coalition. Admission is $5-$10 and the event will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.