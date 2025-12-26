Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If you find yourself with some free time between spending those gift cards and returning that sweater that just doesn’t fit quite right, there’s plenty to do this holiday weekend.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering free admission as part of its Frosty Free Week, and its Wild Lights holiday experience is still up and running. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is performing its hugely popular “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” concert, and America’s Black Holocaust Museum is celebrating the holidays with Kwanzaafest.

December 26-30: Frosty Free Week at the Milwaukee County Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo is joining in on the season of giving by gifting free admission to the zoo through December 30. Visit your favorite tigers, lizards, penguins and more for the holidays, and check out activities such as feeding the giraffes or fully immerse yourself in the zoo’s Virtual Reality Experience. Guests can pay a fee to participate in the zoo’s limited Wild Lights experience, which allows guests to see the zoo lit up for the holidays. For more information and to purchase tickets for the Wild Lights experience, visit the Milwaukee County Zoo’s website.

December 26: Late Night at The Domes

The Mitchell Park Domes are staying open late for the holidays, giving guests the chance to see the rare opportunity to experience the biomes at night. The Domes will have light shows at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will also be a drumming performance by Ko-Thi that will run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Mitchell Park Domes will be open until 8 p.m., with entry being cut off at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the Mitchell Park Domes’ website.

December 26-28: Die Hard Christmas Pop-Up

Do you often find yourself in debates about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie? Dead Bird Brewing is hosting a Die Hard Christmas Pop-Up, featuring themed drink specials and decor and plenty of photo opportunities. The brewery is encouraging guests to dress festively or like their favorite Die Hard characters. The pop-up is free to attend.

December 27: Trans-Siberian Orchestra ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’

The legendary holiday rock show “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” is coming to Fiserv Forum. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will put on two performances – at 3 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m., featuring holiday classics updated with a rock-and-roll attitude. The orchestra is also bringing back its TSO signing line, where any fan attending an evening performance will have the chance to get one item signed by the group free of charge. To purchase tickets, visit the Fiserv Forum’s website.

December 28: Kwanzaafest

America’s Black Holocaust Museum is celebrating the holidays with Kwanzaafest, a community event featuring local creatives, entrepreneurs and more. The event will feature raffles, live poetry, children’s activities and museum tours. There will also be a curated market of local goods set up, as well as local food vendors, where guests can meet the faces behind some of Milwaukee’s favorite Black-owned small businesses. Kwanzaafest is free to attend and will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

December 28-29: Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off

Wisconsin will face off against Lake Superior State for the fifth annual Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off at the Fiserv Forum as the team attempts to bring home the Gold once again (Wisconsin won the 2024 Kwik Trip Face-Off event). The hockey teams will face off against each other on Sunday for semi-finals, and the winners will play on Monday for first and second place and the losers will play against one another for third place. Each day will begin at 4 p.m. For a complete schedule of games and to purchase tickets, visit Fiserv Forum’s website.