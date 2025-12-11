Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

While this winter is already making last year look like a cakewalk, we can at least distract ourselves from the below-freezing weather with holiday-themed events. The 10th annual Black Nativity will tell the Bible story from an African-American perspective, and a free drone show will illuminate the sky above Veterans Park with holiday-themed lights and designs. Warm yourself up with some alt-country tunes from local favorites at Falcon Bowl, and hear your favorite holiday classics performed by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

December 11-14: ‘Black Nativity’

The 10th annual Black Nativity, a Milwaukee holiday favorite by Langston Hughes, is a musical production that tells the story of the Nativity through an African-American perspective. Using poetry, scripture, dance and song, this production showcases both up-and-coming and seasoned artists of color. This year’s production will be put on at Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. There will be four shows this weekend: on Friday at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s website.

December 12: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert

A Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts tradition continues this year with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Concert. Hear your favorite holiday carols, classics, sing-alongs and more performed by the prestigious MSO for one night only. The show will run from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center’s website.

December 13: Free Holiday Drone Show

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Bundle up and head down to Veterans Park for Milwaukee’s Free Holiday Drone Show presented by US Cellular and T-Mobile. The free show will illuminate the sky with holiday-themed drones and guests can keep warm with some hot chocolate. The show will feature drone designs created by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee members. The show will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

December 14: A Milwaukee Alt-Country Extravaganza

If you’re a fan of alt-country, chances are you’ve heard of at least one of the bands performing at Falcon Bowl this weekend. And if you haven’t, give yourself a holiday gift by getting to this show. An all-star cast of Milwaukee country acts featuring Ladybird, Long Mama, Maximiano and Old Pup will take to the stage in Falcon Bowl’s Falcon Hall. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18.92 plus fees and can be purchased on Falcon Bowl’s website.

December 14: Christmas Bird Count

In the year 1900, on Christmas day, a tradition was born. Every year, the National Audubon Society hosts a Christmas Bird Count, a conservation effort that has been ongoing for 120 years and is considered one of the longest running citizen science endeavors in history. The Schlitz Audubon Center is hosting this year’s event, where participants will gather bird data in a 15-mile diameter area. After the event, participants will tally observations and enjoy light refreshments. To join, contact zfinney@schlitzaudubon.org.

December 14: Merry & Bright Holiday Market

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. is hosting the fifth annual Merry & Bright Holiday Market at its Walker’s Point location. The market will host over 20 vendors selling handmade goods. Meanwhile, the roaster’s neighbors, Station 1846, will be hosting an outdoor market that will feature vendors, food, beverages and more. The market is free to attend and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.