If you can manage to get off the couch after finishing off your Thanksgiving leftovers, there’s plenty to do in between or instead of shopping Black Friday deals. Candy Cane Lane opens for its 40th run, giving guests the chance to check out some of the city’s best holiday lights. Lakefront Brewery is once again releasing its coveted Black Friday Imperial Stout beer, and Wisconsin native Pete Lee is performing five comedy shows in the city at the Milwaukee Improv.

November 28-December 25: Candy Cane Lane

What started as a neighborhood tradition has evolved into one of Milwaukee’s most cherished holiday happenings. Candy Cane Lane is celebrating its 40th run and will feature over 300 houses decked out in holiday lighting displays and other decorations. Candy Cane Lane runs from 96th St. to 92nd St. and from Montana Ave. to Oklahoma Ave. and guests can enjoy the sights from the comfort and warmth of their cars or brave the cold and walk the course. The event is a fundraiser for the MACC fund, and donations can be made at a collection point located on 95th St. between Oklahoma Ave. and Manitoba Ave. Candy Cane Lane runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

November 28: Black Friday at Lakefront Brewery

Milwaukee’s most popular Black Friday beer event returns! Lakefront Brewery will be selling limited quantities of its rarest beers, and fans will be lining up hours before the brewery opens at 8 a.m. in order to get their hands on them. This year, the brewery will be selling its Black Friday Imperial Stout (limited to 1350), Black Friday Triple Black IPA (limited to 700), Black Friday Black Wheatwine Ale (limited to 750) and Black Friday Imperial Coffee & Cacao Nib Stout (limited to 700). The CurdWagon will be up and running selling Black Friday Burritos and coffee starting at 6 a.m. Additionally, the Warm Hearts Community Coat Drive will be set up from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. taking gently used coats suitable for ages 3 to 14 years in exchange for vintage cans of Lakefront’s past Black Friday beers. For more information, visit Lakefront Brewery’s website.

November 28: Pete Lee at Milwaukee Improv

Wisconsin native Pete Lee has been making a national splash in the comedy world, receiving a standing ovation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and appearing on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and more. The Midwest-born comedian is returning to his homeland for five shows at the Milwaukee Improv – two on Friday at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., two on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and one on Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Improv website.

November 28-30: Deer District Holiday Market

The first ever Deer District Holiday Market will bring over a dozen local vendors to the district, where guests can shop for holiday gifts, participate in photo opportunities and enjoy food and beverage specials from restaurants and bars in the area. November 28 is Family Day, featuring appearances by Santa Claus himself and the cast of Milwaukee Rep’s A Christmas Carol. Swing by November 30 for performances by Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Salsabrostias MKE and Mas Verde. For a complete list of participating vendors, food and beverage specials and entertainment time slots, visit the Deer District’s website.

November 28-December 24: ‘A Christmas Carol’

A Wisconsin tradition that has only gotten better over time, Milwaukee Rep is once again bringing the story of Ebenezer Scrooge to life in its rendition of the holiday classic A Christmas Carol. Now in its 50th year of this production, A Christmas Carol features music and dancing, a set that moves with the story, special effects and more. Ticket prices and showtimes vary depending on the day. Visit the Milwaukee Rep website for more information and to purchase tickets.

November 29: Small Business Saturday Maker’s Market

Don’t forget about the little guys during your holiday shopping this weekend! Black Husky Brewing is hosting a Small Business Saturday Maker’s Market, featuring over a dozen local makers selling their wares. The brewery will also be celebrating by releasing its Ahead of the Pack Belgian IPA, a powerful 15% ABV beverage that will be sold on tap and in four packs. Guests can also make their own Christmas candle holders with products sourced from Northern Wisconsin forests. The sale will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

