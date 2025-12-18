Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Christmas is right around the corner, so we’re running out of time to bask in the holiday cheer that’s present throughout the city. Luckily, there are plenty of holiday-themed events this weekend, such as haunted tours at The Rave and one of Milwaukee’s favorite traditions, The Nutcracker. Grab a hot cocoa with Santa at the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum and party for a good cause at the Feed Milwaukee Holiday Gala.

December 18, 20-21: Haunted Holidays at The Rave

If gift prices and the icy weather haven’t scared you enough this holiday season, check out The Rave’s Haunted Holidays tours. The historic Milwaukee venue has a history with ghosts, its most notable haunt being its empty pool signed by artists who have performed at The Rave. The Rave will be decked out in both spooky and festive decor, and guests can take a self-guided tour that grants access to areas that are normally closed off to the public. Take photos on stage and check out the green room areas where your favorite artists get ready to rock. Haunted Holidays will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. To purchase tickets, visit The Rave’s website.

December 18-31: MKE Christmas Lights Tour

From the city’s downtown decorations to Candy Cane Lane, it’s no secret that Milwaukee goes all in for the holiday when it comes to lights. City Tours MKE is offering a way to experience it all in one evening with its MKE Christmas Lights Tour. Attendees will be picked up at Station 1846 and then embark on a journey through Catalano Square, Zeidler Union Square, Pere Marquette Park, Cathedral Square Park and across the Hoan Bridge. The tour will also stop at several destinations for photo opportunities. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased on the City Tours MKE website.

December 19-26: Milwaukee Ballet’s The Nutcracker

Milwaukee has its fair share of theatrical holiday traditions, and one of the city’s favorites is Milwaukee Ballet’s The Nutcracker. Nearly 200 dancers, including students from the Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy, will take to the stage at the Marcus Performing Arts Center for this magical holiday production that set record-breaking audience attendance the past two years. For a full list of showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Ballet website.

December 19: Feed Milwaukee Holiday Gala

Give back this holiday season with the Feed Milwaukee Holiday Gala. This charity event will raise funds for the Hunger Task Force while giving guests the chance to dress up fancy and enjoy some live music and beverages. The gala will start at 7 p.m. and will feature performances by Indigo Dog and DJ Seoul K. Complimentary beer and wine will be available at the start until it runs out, and a cash bar will also be open throughout the event. Guests can also take photos with Santa and enter a variety of raffles. Admission to the event is a suggested donation of $20 or more. For more information, visit the Feed Milwaukee website.

December 20: Cocoa + Claus

Warm up with a hot chocolate and get your family portraits taken with Santa Claus at the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum. Families can also enjoy story time and build cocoa-catapults. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and admission is $8. Portraits will be emailed to participating families on December 22.

December 21: A Milwaukee Hardcore Toy Drive

Despite what your parents might think, it turns out the punks are actually pretty nice! Milwaukee’s hardcore punk music scene is putting on a toy drive to benefit Children’s Hospital. Nine bands, including Milwaukee favorites Enervate and See No Evil, will take to the stage at X-Ray Arcade for a good cause. The show will begin at 5 p.m. and admission is $20 without a toy donation and $10 with a toy donation. Visit the X-Ray Arcade website for more info.