The Packers are in the playoffs and the temperatures are above freezing – not a bad start to 2026. There’s also plenty going on this weekend, such as the Midwinter Gaming Convention – where guests can escape the cold and play dozens of tabletop games with friends and strangers.

If you’re looking to start some renovation projects this spring, the Home Building & Remodeling Show should give you plenty of inspiration, and the 4th Annual Tree Mulching and Non-Working Christmas Light Collection offers an eco-friendly way to dispose of your holiday decorations.

January 8-11: Midwinter Gaming Convention

One of the best winter-time activities is cozying up indoors and playing a board game with your friends and family. At the Midwinter Gaming Convention, guests can spend the whole day doing just that. The Midwest Gaming Convention features non-digital gaming of all types – from easy family-friendly games to more complex roleplaying games. The convention will also host a variety of vendors set up in the exhibit hall and will run from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Thursday, 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at The Ingleside Hotel. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Tabletop Events page.

January 9-11: Home Building & Remodeling Show

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to finally tackle that home remodeling project, check out the MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show. Dozens of industry experts will be on site to help flesh out your ideas, and there are plenty of opportunities to learn about various builds and the latest design trends. The Home Building & Remodeling Show will take place at the Wisconsin State Fair Park run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Wisconsin State Fair Park’s website.

January 10-11: Wonderful World of Weddings

Make sure you’re working with the best of the best for your special day at the 58th Annual Wonderful World of Weddings. This event gathers the hottest vendors, venues and wedding artists all in one place, and offers guests the chance to learn about all things wedding-related from traditional themes to current trends. The event will also feature daily fashion shows at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and guests can enter to win a free honeymoon trip. The Wonderful World of Weddings will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Wisconsin State Fair park’s Exposition Center. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Wisconsin Wedding Show website.

January 10: Anodyne Workers Benefit Show

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. employees are currently working towards establishing a union and are aiming to run their first contract campaign. The Anodyne Workers Benefit Show aims to raise funds for that campaign, and will feature three local bands taking the stage at X-Ray Arcade. The show will feature shoegaze group Mizzy, indie-rock group Known Moons and emo band Barely Civil. Known Moons and Barely Civil just released a split EP together titled Barely Known, so fans can hear those songs live for the first time. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and admission is $20 the day of the show. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the X-Ray Arcade website.

January 10: 4th Annual Tree Mulching and Non-Working Christmas Light Collection

If you still have your holiday decorations up, you’re not alone. But have no fear – there’s an environmentally-conscious way to get rid of your trees, wreaths and non-functioning holiday lights. The 4th Annual Tree Mulching and Non-Working Christmas Light Collection event is your one-stop trip for disposing of your holiday decorations. A drive-thru will be set up at the Garden District for convenient disposal, and the mulch from the trees and wreaths will contribute to the Garden District’s parking lot flower bed. Participants will receive hot chocolate and treats at the end of the drive-thru. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

January 10: New Berlin Winterfest

Do you miss outdoor festivals? The 7th Annual New Berlin Winterfest might be a bit chilly, but it will scratch that itch. Packed with live music, beer, hot chocolate, kids activities and more, there’s something for the whole family at Winterfest. Guests can participate in a pickleball and cornhole tournament, and there will be food trucks on site for refreshments. New Berlin Winterfest will take place at the New Berlin Activity and Recreation Center and will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event is free to attend.