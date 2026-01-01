Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Happy New Year! If you aren’t burnt out from the holidays, there’s still plenty of reasons to get off the couch this weekend.

Jump into Lake Michigan with your friends to ring in the New Year as part of the Polar Bear Plunge, or choose the warmer option and participate in the Cool Fool Kite & Snow Carving Festival at Veterans Park. There are a couple of makers markets to check out, including the start of the Shorewood Winter Market, and Milwaukee Record’s N/A Day will introduce you to your new favorite alcohol alternative.

January 1: Polar Bear Plunge

Signal the start of the “new year, new me” mentality by cleansing yourself of all things 2025 and jumping into the frigid Lake Michigan – emerging ready for 2026. The Polar Bear Plunge, the annual Milwaukee tradition of jumping into Lake Michigan at Bradford Beach, continues in 2026. The event will officially kick off at noon, but feel free to jump into the lake whenever the “new year, new you” feels like it. This event is free and open to the public.

January 1: Cool Fool Kite & Snow Carving Festival

While bodies pack into Lake Michigan for the Polar Bear Plunge, kites will fly overhead as part of the Cool Fool Kite & Snow Carving Festival at Veterans Park. Celebrating its 39th year, the festival will bring dozens of kites (some over 100 feet long) and encourages guests to either bring their own kites to fly or purchase new kites from Gift of Wings at a reduced price of 30% off. The event will also feature “The Quiet Snow & Ice Carvers,” and hot food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event will start at 11 a.m. and run until around 5 p.m. or whenever it gets too cold to fly kites.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

January 3: Family Free Day at Milwaukee County Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo is starting the New Year off with free admission. Check out the new Ladish Co. Foundation Rhino Care Center, where the Eastern black rhinos Kianga and Zuri reside, and bring your holiday lights in to recycle as part of the zoo’s effort to help keep wildlife safe. The Milwaukee County Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

January 4: Handcrafted

Over 20 local makers will sell their wares at Lakefront Brewery as part of Handcrafted, a recurring makers market. Guests can shop handmade clothing, toiletries, art and more while enjoying Lakefront Brewery’s usual menu of craft beer, cheese curds and more and special Bloody Marys only available during this event. The event is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

January 4: Shorewood Winter Market

The end of the holiday season doesn’t mean the end of local markets. In fact, the Shorewood Winter Market is just getting started. Every Sunday until February 22, the Shorewood Winter Market will take place at The Atrium. The market will feature Bloody Marys and mimosas as well as a curated lineup of local vendors selling handmade and vintage goods. The event is free to attend and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will stream football games when available.

January 3: Milwaukee Record’s N/A Day

It’s never been easier to participate in Dry January in Milwaukee, thanks to Milwaukee Record’s N/A Day, a “Dry January Beverage Festival.” The fifth annual N/A Day will bring over 50 non-alcoholic products to The Cooperage, where guests can find their new favorite alcohol alternatives from both local and national vendors. The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is $20 in advance or $30 at the door.