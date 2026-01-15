East Side Poké Restaurant Closing

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

FreshFin Poké will close its East Side restaurant at the end of the month, the company announced Thursday, citing “the company’s ongoing growth strategy and reflects a thoughtful evaluation of its locations and long-term business plan as the brand continues to evolve.”

Opened in 2017 at 1806 E. North Ave., the counter-service location was FreshFin’s flagship, serving as the foundation for the brand’s expansion throughout the region, according to co-owner Andrew Foster.

“From the very start, the East Side location was an important investment in our growth,” he said in a statement. “It allowed us to build our brand, learn what works, and expand thoughtfully.”

FreshFin’s final day in business will be Jan. 31.

The latest closure will be the second in recent years, as the brand exits Milwaukee to pursue expansion in other markets. FreshFin shuttered its Historic Third Ward location in November 2024, a decision co-founder Nate Arkush later told Urban Milwaukee was part of a strategic plan to focus resources on expanding to Illinois.

FreshFin will continue operating Milwaukee-area locations in Brookfield and Glendale, with the latter expected to fulfill catering and delivery services in downtown Milwaukee after the closure. The brand also has restaurants in Madison and Utah; no Illinois locations are currently listed on its website.

“As we continue to grow, we regularly evaluate how and where we operate to best support our customers, our team, and the long-term health of the business,” Foster said. “This decision reflects that strategy.”

The closing announcement expressed gratitude for staff and customers who have supported the restaurant over the years. Employees will not automatically be reassigned following the closure, but can apply for open positions at other FreshFin locations, the release notes.

FreshFin’s opening on the East Side coincided with the nationwide rise of fast-casual poké restaurants, bringing the traditional Hawaiian dish to a broader audience. The trend peaked in the late 2010s, though its popularity has continued in Milwaukee with restaurants like Aloha Poké Co. and Fusion Poke. Fusion has a restaurant across the street from FreshFin’s East Side location.

FreshFin’s current menu includes signature bowls such as ahi ponzu, firecracker chicken and mango tango poke, along with salads, wraps and “seared selections”—rice bowls topped with fresh and roasted vegetables, housemade sauces and proteins like Atlantic salmon, ahi tuna or teriyaki chicken.

Beans & Barley, located just down the street from FreshFin, is set to close on the same day. The neighborhood fixture, opened in 1973, is shutting down Jan. 31.

