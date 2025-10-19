Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has set up collection bins for federal workers going unpaid during the government shutdown.

The bins are for non-perishable food items and personal care products, which will be donated to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees who have worked without pay since the shutdown began on Oct. 1, according to a social media post by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. The bins are not for donations of cash.

Federal workers critical to commercial air travel, like air traffic controllers, have not been furloughed during the shutdown. Department of Homeland Security Secretary recently announced that federal law enforcement, including agencies carrying out the administration’s crackdown on immigrants, will be given a “super check” next week paying them for previous and upcoming weeks of work. Her published list did not include FAA or TSA employees

The shutdown is caused by a congressional stalemate. Republicans, who control both the House and Senate, have been unable to propose a package suitable to attract enough Democrats to sign on. Democrats in the Senate are refusing to vote for the appropriations bill, as it currently stands, because it does not provide funding to extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) health plan subsidies. Health insurance enrollment begins in November and the funding for the subsidies will expire at the end of December.

“As we do what we can to support those impacted by the shutdown, I call on federal officials to work together to reopen the government before residents and families continue to pay the price,” Crowley said.

