Members of the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) and supporters of the union marched to City Hall Friday morning to demand higher wages for officers.

A crowd of roughly 50, carrying picket signs—some mocking Mayor Cavalier Johnson—gathered at the building’s main entrance at 10 a.m. for a press conference.

“The reason why we’re here—and the only reason why we’re here—is because the mayor has refused to pay us a fair wage,” said MPA President Alexander Ayala. “Our officers deserve a raise and they deserve it now.”

But Ayala’s speech was quickly interrupted by counter-protesters from Black Leaders Organizing Communities (BLOC), joined by Representatives Darrin Madison Jr. and Ryan Clancy.

BLOC members argued that the city already spends too much on policing, and instead called for investment in housing, healthcare, education and infrastructure to “create a healthy, dignified and safe place to live,” according to an announcement from Clancy.

“The Milwaukee Police Department, whose officers make up the MPA, is failing Milwaukee residents in a myriad of ways,” Clancy shared in a statement ahead of the event. “Their spending prevents the City of Milwaukee from investing in resources that provide real safety and make Milwaukee a better place to live.”

Chants from counter-protesters drowned out the MPA press conference, forcing it to halt.

Both sides eventually moved inside City Hall. Then came nearly an hour of simultaneous protest—union members marched silent laps on the second floor outside the mayor’s office, while counter-protesters filled the atrium, their chants echoing through the eight-story space. The building’s open design made both parties visible to each other and to bystanders.

Counter-protesters also rejected the idea of bringing the National Guard to Milwaukee—something Ayala told multiple publications he would support earlier this week—and incorrectly claimed that more than half of the city’s budget is allocated to police. In reality, 50% of the city’s general fund—before factoring in the new sales tax—goes to the MPD.

Negotiations remain ongoing over the long-expired labor agreement, though the details of the latest contract offer have not been made public. Sept. 5 is the cutoff for submitting a contract offer outside arbitration.

“I think we’ve been fair,” Johnson said during a Friday morning press conference related to recent street takeovers. “I think we’ve done all the outreach that we need to. I think we’ve given an appropriate offer … we’ll keep moving forward and work to get a resolution.”

Photos