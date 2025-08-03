Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Aug 3rd, 2025 07:00 am

Heat Waves Prompt Menu Change at Lakefront Brewery

1. Heat Waves Prompt Menu Change at Lakefront Brewery

As summer temps spike, local restaurant kitchens can see dangerous conditions.

Jul 28th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Former Promises Building For Sale

2. Former Promises Building For Sale

Historic Walker’s Point tavern priced at $895,000.

Jul 25th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Supervisors Waffle on Marcus Center

3. MKE County: Supervisors Waffle on Marcus Center

Will they support one final funding deal for county-owned downtown arts center?

Jul 30th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

New Restaurant Opens on Fond du Lac Avenue

4. New Restaurant Opens on Fond du Lac Avenue

Rise Kitchen currently serves burgers and fries, with plans to grow menu.

Jul 25th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

City Hall: Police Want To Shutter Downtown Nightclub

5. City Hall: Police Want To Shutter Downtown Nightclub

Investigations link 25% of recent downtown violence to just one club.

Jul 30th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Downtown Strip Club Building For Sale

6. Downtown Strip Club Building For Sale

Silk on Water could get a new landlord.

Jul 31st, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

City Moving To Demolish Art Deco Retail Building, Former Soap Warehouse

7. City Moving To Demolish Art Deco Retail Building, Former Soap Warehouse

Public will bear cost of demolishing dilapidated private buildings.

Aug 1st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

RNC Host Donates More Than $5 Million To Milwaukee Organizations

8. RNC Host Donates More Than $5 Million To Milwaukee Organizations

Federal filings reveal lengthy list of recipients, and how much each received.

Jul 30th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Youth Will Be Served in Governor’s Race

9. Murphy’s Law: Youth Will Be Served in Governor’s Race

A national trend. Next governor could be three decades younger than Tony Evers.

Jul 28th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

MKE County: County Exec, Governor Celebrate New Affordable Housing Development

10. MKE County: County Exec, Governor Celebrate New Affordable Housing Development

New facility provides supportive housing units for seniors with disabilities experiencing homelessness.

Jul 25th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Community meetings set for major S. 43rd St. construction project

1. Community meetings set for major S. 43rd St. construction project

 

Jul 27th, 2025 by Ald. Peter Burgelis

Gov. Evers, WisDOT announce $645,000 Transportation Economic Assistance Grant to attract foundry to Wisconsin, create 129 new jobs

2. Gov. Evers, WisDOT announce $645,000 Transportation Economic Assistance Grant to attract foundry to Wisconsin, create 129 new jobs

 

Jul 29th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Senator Baldwin Releases Statement on Bipartisan Bill to Fund Labor, Health, and Education Departments for Fiscal Year 2026

3. Senator Baldwin Releases Statement on Bipartisan Bill to Fund Labor, Health, and Education Departments for Fiscal Year 2026

Senate compromise increases funding for NIH, safeguards Department of Education, & invests in and restores services at 988

Jul 31st, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

State Representative Bob Donovan Busted for Shady Housing Scam

4. State Representative Bob Donovan Busted for Shady Housing Scam

 

Jul 29th, 2025 by A Better Wisconsin Together

Brewers Acquire Catcher Danny Jansen from Rays

5. Brewers Acquire Catcher Danny Jansen from Rays

Send Infielder Jadher Areinamo to Tampa Bay

Jul 28th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Republican Party of Milwaukee County Announces New Executive Director

6. Republican Party of Milwaukee County Announces New Executive Director

 

Jul 31st, 2025 by Republican Party of Milwaukee County

CDA Names Frank Martinez as Deputy Director

7. CDA Names Frank Martinez as Deputy Director

Housing nonprofit’s staff grows to address racial inequalities and build homeownership opportunities in Milwaukee

Jul 23rd, 2025 by Community Development Alliance

Two Aurora Health Care sites top ‘Best Hospitals’ in Wisconsin list by U.S. News & World Report

8. Two Aurora Health Care sites top ‘Best Hospitals’ in Wisconsin list by U.S. News & World Report

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center – Grafton earn recognition statewide and locally

Jul 29th, 2025 by Aurora Health Care

Milwaukee Police Chase, Fleeing Driver Strikes Another Vehicle, Kills Driver and Injuries Passenger

9. Milwaukee Police Chase, Fleeing Driver Strikes Another Vehicle, Kills Driver and Injuries Passenger

 

Jul 29th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

Statement from Chief Jeffrey Norman

10. Statement from Chief Jeffrey Norman

 

Jul 31st, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

