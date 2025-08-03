The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Heat Waves Prompt Menu Change at Lakefront Brewery
As summer temps spike, local restaurant kitchens can see dangerous conditions.
Jul 28th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
2. Former Promises Building For Sale
Historic Walker’s Point tavern priced at $895,000.
Jul 25th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
3. MKE County: Supervisors Waffle on Marcus Center
Will they support one final funding deal for county-owned downtown arts center?
Jul 30th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
4. New Restaurant Opens on Fond du Lac Avenue
Rise Kitchen currently serves burgers and fries, with plans to grow menu.
Jul 25th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
5. City Hall: Police Want To Shutter Downtown Nightclub
Investigations link 25% of recent downtown violence to just one club.
Jul 30th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Downtown Strip Club Building For Sale
Silk on Water could get a new landlord.
Jul 31st, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
7. City Moving To Demolish Art Deco Retail Building, Former Soap Warehouse
Public will bear cost of demolishing dilapidated private buildings.
Aug 1st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
8. RNC Host Donates More Than $5 Million To Milwaukee Organizations
Federal filings reveal lengthy list of recipients, and how much each received.
Jul 30th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Murphy’s Law: Youth Will Be Served in Governor’s Race
A national trend. Next governor could be three decades younger than Tony Evers.
Jul 28th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
10. MKE County: County Exec, Governor Celebrate New Affordable Housing Development
New facility provides supportive housing units for seniors with disabilities experiencing homelessness.
Jul 25th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Community meetings set for major S. 43rd St. construction project
Jul 27th, 2025 by Ald. Peter Burgelis
3. Senator Baldwin Releases Statement on Bipartisan Bill to Fund Labor, Health, and Education Departments for Fiscal Year 2026
Senate compromise increases funding for NIH, safeguards Department of Education, & invests in and restores services at 988
Jul 31st, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
5. Brewers Acquire Catcher Danny Jansen from Rays
Send Infielder Jadher Areinamo to Tampa Bay
Jul 28th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
7. CDA Names Frank Martinez as Deputy Director
Housing nonprofit’s staff grows to address racial inequalities and build homeownership opportunities in Milwaukee
Jul 23rd, 2025 by Community Development Alliance
8. Two Aurora Health Care sites top ‘Best Hospitals’ in Wisconsin list by U.S. News & World Report
Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center – Grafton earn recognition statewide and locally
Jul 29th, 2025 by Aurora Health Care
10. Statement from Chief Jeffrey Norman
Jul 31st, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department
