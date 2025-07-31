Despite Alderwoman’s Opposition, Northwest Side Affordable Housing Project Approved

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After years in limbo, the Milwaukee Common Council approved a 212-unit affordable housing development for Milwaukee’s far northwest side.

The approval comes despite the opposition of area Alderwoman Larresa Taylor, who spent several hours in public meetings in recent months presenting concerns about the proposal ranging from loss of green space to concerns about crime that already exists at nearby buildings.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson‘s administration backs the proposal, known as Cudahy Farms.

Royal Capital Group would develop the southwest corner of the 51-acre site, 9050 N. Swan Rd., but would need to seek additional zoning approval to expand the project.

The company has publicly sought to develop the former YMCA site since 2022, but Taylor has effectively delayed the proposal since her 2023 election.

Making what Department of City Development (DCD) Commissioner Lafayette Crump previously said was an “remarkable concession,” Royal Capital shrank the size of the zoning change from 1,125 units to 212 and eliminated up-front approval for any future phases.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“Our entire process has been compromising,” said CEO Kevin Newell in early July.

But Taylor was seeking even more compromise. After a four hour zoning committee hearing on July 8, she convinced her colleagues to hold the project before the full council .

“We’re working on a way to come up with some compromises and we need a little more time on that discussion,” said Taylor on July 16.

She returned on July 31, the last meeting before the August recess, without any announced compromises.

When the held over item was called Alderman DiAndre Jackson moved approval.

“I don’t have any objections to that right now. I am not voting yes on this,” said Taylor. “[Royal Capital and I] have a plan to continue to work together to meet the needs of the community.”

But she, and two other colleagues, did effectively vote against the proposal by abstaining. Taylor, Milele A. Coggs and Lamont Westmoreland all abstained from voting. Alderwoman Andrea Pratt voted no.

The measure passed on a 10-1-3-1 vote, with Ald. Mark Chambers, Jr., a past supporter, excused from the meeting.

The proposal is located west of the former Northridge Mall and east of the beleaguered condominium development called The Woodlands, which Taylor has repeatedly called a “hot spot” for crime.”

At Taylor’s request, Royal Capital is proposing to secure the property with a fence and manned gate and relocate the entrance away from N. Swan Road.

Taylor has said at multiple points that she doesn’t oppose development. She’s also issued at least one press release opposing the development.

“The track record of Royal Capital doesn’t instill that confidence or trust with the community. We cannot afford to import a known liability, the risk to residents, city staff, and public safety is simply too high,” she said in a July 7 press release.

“I am all for new development in the 9th District. I understand our city needs housing, and I have stated to the Mayor that I am happy to be part of the process to bring more housing to the city. I am happy to work with developers to ensure that we get quality housing, but I want to support smart development, development that is conscientious about the needs of residents and puts people first over dollars,” said Taylor in a July 14 press release.

Newell, responding to Taylor’s concerns about Royal Capital during a July 8 meeting, said the Madison issues were due to a since-fired property management firm and that his tenants were the victims. He said the company has a good track record, including the ThriveOn King development, Five Fifty Ultra Lofts and Fortitude Apartments in Milwaukee.

As is now standard for low-income housing tax credit developments, the city would effectively rebate property tax rebates through a tax incremental financing district to close a financing gap in the project. The city would provide $3.7 million, plus interest, over several years to advance the $56.8 million development.

One hundred of the units would be set aside for seniors aged 55 and older. All of the units would be set aside for those making no more than 80% of the area median income. A DCD representative, during a early July committee hearing, said that the low-income units would end up increasing the average income of the area.

A childcare center with space for approximately 80 children and the YMCA’s Miracle League baseball league are intended to operate at the site and serve residents and non-residents.

Renderings and Site Plan

Legislation Link - Urban Milwaukee members see direct links to legislation mentioned in this article. Join today

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.