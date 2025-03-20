RACM Board Overrules Taylor, Neighbors, Recommends Funding For Cudahy Farms Development

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A proposed affordable housing development for Milwaukee’s Far Northwest Side may receive a cold reception from the Common Council.

But the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee, over the objections of area Alderowoman Larresa Taylor and a handful of neighbors, cast a divided vote Thursday to advance the proposal.

The city would provide $3.7 million to the $56.8 million first phase of Royal Capital Group‘s Cudahy Farms project. The majority of the units in the 212-unit first phase would be set aside for seniors age 55 and older. All of the units in the initial phase of the gated development would be set aside for those making no more than 80% of the area median income.

The project, which could ultimately include 1,125 units built over 15 years on a 51-acre site, would be built on a largely undeveloped parcel near the intersection of N. Swan and W. Brown Deer roads. It was formerly used by the YMCA, which would continue to operate a childcare center and its Miracle League baseball league at the site.

“I’m really excited about this project. For many years we’ve been trying to find a way to get more housing not just into the district, but across the city,” said commissioner Montavius Jones, a real estate consultant. The board, after two hours of debate, passed the proposal on a 4-2 vote. It will next go to the Common Council.

Taylor didn’t explicitly ask the board not to approve the development but instead gave a more than 15-minute presentation that included her own slides and a long list of concerns.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Taylor’s council colleague Alderman Lamont Westmoreland, who also serves as the council’s RACM representative, indicated approval by the Common Council isn’t likely to be as straightforward.

He voted against the proposal after Taylor said she didn’t think her concerns had been addressed by Royal Capital. Commissioner Monique Charlier joined him in opposition.

“It sounds like there is a huge gap between what you see fit and what they’re trying to do. It sounds like there is more discussion that needs to take place,” said Westmoreland.

The council, since 2023, has already been holding a zoning change for the proposal. Royal Capital is now trying to advance the proposal to unlock low income housing tax credits in May when a new funding round opens.

Depending on what concern Taylor was raising, the development is either a “utopian type area” or a new source of crime for an already crime-plagued area.

She gave a similar presentation to the Granville and Havenwoods Advisory Committee earlier in the month.

“My job is to represent the neighbors. That’s what I was elected to do,” said Taylor. “The concern is adding more people to an area that is already challenged that could create a more challenging area.”

She raised concerns with Royal Capital’s other developments, including the Fortitude Apartments above the new Good Hope Library in her district. But she said another development, the ThriveOn King complex, was working well.

Taylor also said she toured the area with Fire Chief Aaron Lipski and said more access points would be needed. Royal Capital Development Director Terrell J. Walter said the only feedback it had received was about the turning radius on streets inside the development. Royal Capital, he said, would be installing fire hydrants throughout the development.

Walter said, in response to Taylor’s concerns, the entrance was relocated north to W. Ferry Chasm Drive, the landscaping plant was refined, a landscaping buffer was expanded, the alderwoman was walked through existing developments and walking paths were expanded to six feet.

Taylor has repeatedly raised concerns about the density of the proposal and the existing housing density of the area. But the area, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, is approximately half of dense as the city average. She said conditions had devolved at other senior housing developments in her district after owners changed.

“We were asked by Alderwoman Taylor to limit access to our amenities to the residents that call this place home,” said Walter. But Taylor, later criticized what Walter said was her own idea and said that restricted access would lead to children being asked to leave the “utopian” development after playing baseball and visiting the childcare center. Amenities include a putting green, indoor golf simulator, walking trails, a playground, a telehealth center for seniors, basketball court, outdoor stage and business center.

“I understand the desire to have something new, but one of the things I have to say for the district is that we don’t want just something new, but something of quality that will stand the test of time,” she said.

The push for approval came with a rare RACM appearance from Department of City Development Commissioner and RACM Executive Director Lafayette Crump. He said the administration was “quite supportive” of the proposal. “It adds additional value to the city’s tax base and adds additional stability to an area that needs and deserves it,” he said.

Zachary Kron, a biologist with the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (SEWRPC), spoke at the request of Taylor. He said the area was home to several rare species and was a “critical species habitat site.” But he said he didn’t appear to state a position for SEWRPC. The Mequon Nature Preserve and Kohl Park are located to the north.

“It is our total desire and intent to ensure that we are implementing best practices from subject matter experts,” said Walter. He said 1.75 acres of wetland would be undisturbed and that Royal Capital has worked with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

A series of residents spoke in opposition, including Nicole Hartley and Marty Wahl.

Hartley, reading from what she said was a city forestry report, said the city’s tree canopy produced an $18 million annual benefit and Royal Capital would be cutting down century-old trees. She also said the company had failed to respond when ash trees fell on the property of homeowners to the east, including her garage. She presented a petition in opposition from her neighbors. Two letters were also submitted in opposition.

“Probably the most beautiful thing I’ve seen in this room in 26 years,” said Wahl of Hartley’s presentation. “This is not a blighted area. This is a god-given gift… in this space, this should be a Frank Lloyd Wright, if anything.”

Taylor said that at a recent meeting, only three people told her they supported the project. Now she must find how many of her colleagues support her.

Renderings and Site Plan

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.