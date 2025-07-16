Everyone Agrees, Let’s Delay Affordable Housing Proposal

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It was a controversial affordable housing proposal, the kind you might expect to divide Common Council members.

Instead they all agreed — to delay the proposal.

Far northwest side Alderwoman Larresa Taylor has spent hours presenting opposition to a 212-unit development for a portion of the 51-acre Cudahy Farms site at 9050 N. Swan Rd. But on Tuesday, she didn’t need to overstate her case to secure a delay.

“We’re working on a way to come up with some compromises and we need a little more time on that discussion,” said Taylor to her council colleagues.

She only needed three votes to delay it once, but she got all 15.

Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr., a leading housing advocate, had initially voted to abstain, but changed his vote after all of his colleagues voted to support Taylor’s request to hold.

Royal Capital Group has publicly sought to develop the former YMCA site since 2022, but Taylor has effectively delayed the proposal since her 2023 election.

The proposal received its first Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee hearing last week. After four hours, the committee recommended approval of a zoning change and $3.7 million subsidy to enable the $56.8 million development. But only by on a single vote.

Committee members Scott Spiker, DiAndre Jackson and Russell W. Stamper, II voted for the proposal. Milele A. Coggs and chair Robert Bauman voted against it.

Royal Capital was once seeking approval for a multi-phase, 1,125-unit development at the site, located west of the former Northridge Mall and east of the beleaguered condominium development called The Woodlands, but it has since dropped the future phases in favor of approval for only the first phase.

“It’s a truly remarkable concession to stated aldermanic and neighborhood concerns,” said Department of City Development Comissioner Lafayette Crump last week.

“Our entire process has been compromising. We’ve been collaborating and listening,” said Royal Capital CEO Kevin Newell last week.

At Taylor’s request, Royal Capital is proposing to secure the property with a fence and manned gate and relocate the entrance away from N. Swan Rd. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski publicly raised concerns last week that access needs to be maintained from Swan Road, given that it is closer. Approximately half of the development would be reserved for individuals aged 55 and older.

Taylor, during last week’s meeting and in a press release, said she isn’t opposed to development.

But other comments she’s made indicate otherwise. She’s repeatedly brought up concerns with safety issues caused by the nearby Woodlands development as a reason not to develop the site, as well as protecting the natural environment at the site.

She’s also attacked Royal Capital, a Milwaukee-based firm that specializes in affordable housing.

“The track record of Royal Capital doesn’t instill that confidence or trust with the community. We cannot afford to import a known liability, the risk to residents, city staff, and public safety is simply too high,” she said in a July 7 press release.

“I am all for new development in the 9th District. I understand our city needs housing, and I have stated to the Mayor that I am happy to be part of the process to bring more housing to the city. I am happy to work with developers to ensure that we get quality housing, but I want to support smart development, development that is conscientious about the needs of residents and puts people first over dollars,” said Taylor in a July 14 press release.

The Common Council’s next meeting is scheduled for July 31. It will then recess for the month of August.

Renderings and Site Plan

