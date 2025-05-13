New Bar and Lounge For King Drive

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new business, Martin’s Nest, is coming to roost on King Drive.

Billed as a destination for “mature crowds,” the proposed bar and lounge plans to offer alcoholic beverages and entertainment at 2712 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., the former home of Lux Bar & Lounge.

Kisizme Leonard will own and operate Martin’s Nest, according to a license application, which notes previous experience as part-owner of a Denver club.

The application, submitted to the City of Milwaukee in late April, marks the revival of an earlier plan for the business, which stalled several years ago.

Permits for Martin’s Nest date back to 2021, when Lemberg Electric Co. applied to install signage at the Harambee building. The company later confirmed in January 2024 that the project had been canceled and the installation would not move forward.

In the latest application, however, Leonard states that he plans to open the business as soon as this month.

In addition to alcoholic beverages, the Martin’s Nest would feature entertainment such as bands, instrumental musicians, karaoke, a jukebox, amusement machines and a pool table.

Unlike its predecessor, Lux, the upcoming business will operate as a service bar only, according to the application. Patrons will not be able to sit at a bar; instead, drinks will be ordered for table service.

The establishment expects to generate 50% of its revenue from alcohol sales, with the remaining 50% coming from entertainment fees. Leonard, who aims to attract an older crowd, plans to restrict entry to those aged 35 and above.

The business has no plans to serve food at this time.

The 1890 tavern building is located near the intersection of W. Center Street and King Drive, between a cannabis store and the former Liberty State Bank, whose neoclassical architecture stands out from neighboring structures.

Leonard C. Martin Revocable Trust is the building owner, according to city assessment records, with Anthony Martin listed as the owner on the license application.

A license for Martin’s Nest is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the business plans to open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to midnight, Thursday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from noon to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Leonard did not respond to multiple requests for comment by the time of publication.

