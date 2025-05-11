The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Public Museum Changes Its Name
Will become the Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin. Why the change?
May 6th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
2. Murphy’s Law: Betty Brinn Museum Must Move
Its landlord Milwaukee Art Museum wants current space used by children’s museum, so it must find new home.
May 7th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
3. Sendik’s Reopens With Statement From Ownership
The store returns after temporary closure due to ‘widespread rodent activity.’
May 7th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
4. Murphy’s Law: Secret Donor to Milwaukee Artist Resource Network Revealed
The story of a wealthy donor who gave millions only to see it wasted.
May 5th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
5. UWM Students Design A Future Without I-794
Students envision two options for developing area around freeway-to-boulevard conversion.
May 2nd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Milwaukee Health Department Closes Sendik’s on Downer for Rodent Infestation
Multiple inspections reveal persistent problem.
May 6th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
7. St. Louis Company Buys Vacant Master Lock Manufacturing Campus
Sees promise in huge campus and buildings, some going back a century.
May 5th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Why Did My Home’s Land Value Double?
New assessments come with an unexpected change in how values were calculated.
May 7th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Open House Scheduled On Revised Plans To Replace I-794
WisDOT expected to show four options, including a boulevard option.
May 9th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
10. MKE County: The Final Voyage of Deep Thought
It was like a carnival down at the lakefront, as All City Towing managed to remove infamous boat.
May 7th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Baldwin Introduces Bill to Give Tax Break to Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs
Bill increases startup tax deduction to $50,000 to give more small businesses the opportunity to grow and combat increasing cost of starting a company
May 6th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
2. Gov. Evers Appoints Three Regents to the UW Board of Regents
May 1st, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
6. Jazz in the Park Announces Eight Nights of Live Music in Cathedral Square
Milwaukee’s free concert series returns with a lineup of salsa, soul, indie rock & more
May 7th, 2025 by East Town Association
7. Celebrate World Bonsai Day at Boerner Botanical Gardens
May 5th, 2025 by Milwaukee County Parks
8. Milwaukee Brewers and Corporate Partners Team Up for Charity
May 8th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
9. Brewers Partner with Wisconsin Law Enforcement to Distribute Baseball Trading Cards to Youth
Brewers Team Up With Local Police to Expand Trading Print Tradition Throughout the State
May 5th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
10. Senator Habush Sinykin Condemns Message of Hateful Flyers
May 6th, 2025 by State Sen. Jodi Habush Sinykin
