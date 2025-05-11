Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - May 11th, 2025 07:00 am

Milwaukee Public Museum Changes Its Name

1. Milwaukee Public Museum Changes Its Name

Will become the Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin. Why the change?

May 6th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Betty Brinn Museum Must Move

2. Murphy’s Law: Betty Brinn Museum Must Move

Its landlord Milwaukee Art Museum wants current space used by children’s museum, so it must find new home.

May 7th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Sendik’s Reopens With Statement From Ownership

3. Sendik’s Reopens With Statement From Ownership

The store returns after temporary closure due to ‘widespread rodent activity.’

May 7th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: Secret Donor to Milwaukee Artist Resource Network Revealed

4. Murphy’s Law: Secret Donor to Milwaukee Artist Resource Network Revealed

The story of a wealthy donor who gave millions only to see it wasted.

May 5th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

UWM Students Design A Future Without I-794

5. UWM Students Design A Future Without I-794

Students envision two options for developing area around freeway-to-boulevard conversion.

May 2nd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Health Department Closes Sendik’s on Downer for Rodent Infestation

6. Milwaukee Health Department Closes Sendik’s on Downer for Rodent Infestation

Multiple inspections reveal persistent problem.

May 6th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

St. Louis Company Buys Vacant Master Lock Manufacturing Campus

7. St. Louis Company Buys Vacant Master Lock Manufacturing Campus

Sees promise in huge campus and buildings, some going back a century.

May 5th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Why Did My Home’s Land Value Double?

8. Why Did My Home’s Land Value Double?

New assessments come with an unexpected change in how values were calculated.

May 7th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Open House Scheduled On Revised Plans To Replace I-794

9. Open House Scheduled On Revised Plans To Replace I-794

WisDOT expected to show four options, including a boulevard option.

May 9th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: The Final Voyage of Deep Thought

10. MKE County: The Final Voyage of Deep Thought

It was like a carnival down at the lakefront, as All City Towing managed to remove infamous boat.

May 7th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Baldwin Introduces Bill to Give Tax Break to Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

1. Baldwin Introduces Bill to Give Tax Break to Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

Bill increases startup tax deduction to $50,000 to give more small businesses the opportunity to grow and combat increasing cost of starting a company

May 6th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Gov. Evers Appoints Three Regents to the UW Board of Regents

2. Gov. Evers Appoints Three Regents to the UW Board of Regents

 

May 1st, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Governor Evers approves I-43 resurfacing project in Milwaukee County

3. Governor Evers approves I-43 resurfacing project in Milwaukee County

 

May 6th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Sens. Johnson, Grassley Request Biden White House and NARA Records on Politically-Motivated Investigations into President Trump

4. Sens. Johnson, Grassley Request Biden White House and NARA Records on Politically-Motivated Investigations into President Trump

 

May 5th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

WWBIC Names Kathryn Dunn as New President/CVO

5. WWBIC Names Kathryn Dunn as New President/CVO

 

May 6th, 2025 by Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.

Jazz in the Park Announces Eight Nights of Live Music in Cathedral Square

6. Jazz in the Park Announces Eight Nights of Live Music in Cathedral Square

Milwaukee’s free concert series returns with a lineup of salsa, soul, indie rock & more

May 7th, 2025 by East Town Association

Celebrate World Bonsai Day at Boerner Botanical Gardens

7. Celebrate World Bonsai Day at Boerner Botanical Gardens

 

May 5th, 2025 by Milwaukee County Parks

Milwaukee Brewers and Corporate Partners Team Up for Charity

8. Milwaukee Brewers and Corporate Partners Team Up for Charity

 

May 8th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers Partner with Wisconsin Law Enforcement to Distribute Baseball Trading Cards to Youth

9. Brewers Partner with Wisconsin Law Enforcement to Distribute Baseball Trading Cards to Youth

Brewers Team Up With Local Police to Expand Trading Print Tradition Throughout the State

May 5th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Senator Habush Sinykin Condemns Message of Hateful Flyers

10. Senator Habush Sinykin Condemns Message of Hateful Flyers

 

May 6th, 2025 by State Sen. Jodi Habush Sinykin

