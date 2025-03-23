Urban Milwaukee

The Week's Greatest Hits

By - Mar 23rd, 2025 07:00 am

Milwaukee Police Officer Charged With Using Position to Help Gang

1. Milwaukee Police Officer Charged With Using Position to Help Gang

Juwon Madlock accused of offering to sell guns, buy stolen truck, help fugitive avoid arrest.

Mar 14th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

New Owners Plan to Reopen MobCraft

2. New Owners Plan to Reopen MobCraft

Two partners, including a former MobCraft employee, plan to reopen the shuttered brewery and taproom.

Mar 20th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Milwaukee Wants To Buy 30th Street Line, Railroad Says No

3. Milwaukee Wants To Buy 30th Street Line, Railroad Says No

But city officials believe sale still possible for multi-use trail, perhaps even mass transit.

Mar 18th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Microsoft Halts Work On Future Phases of Wisconsin Data Centers

4. Microsoft Halts Work On Future Phases of Wisconsin Data Centers

First phase of project still ‘fully on track’ spokesperson says

Mar 21st, 2025 by Nick Rommel

Friday Photos: 95-Year-Old Church Demolished on South Side

5. Friday Photos: 95-Year-Old Church Demolished on South Side

Long-vacant Holy Spirit razed. See what will replace it.

Mar 21st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

New Machine Quietly Cleans Milwaukee’s Water

6. New Machine Quietly Cleans Milwaukee’s Water

“The TrashVeyor” will make Milwaukee’s waterways visibly cleaner, could grow local business.

Mar 21st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Data Wonk: Measuring Trump’s Approval Rating

7. Data Wonk: Measuring Trump’s Approval Rating

Declining both nationally and in Wisconsin. By how much?

Mar 19th, 2025 by Bruce Thompson

Construction Starts on Tallest Mass Timber Building in Western Hemisphere

8. Construction Starts on Tallest Mass Timber Building in Western Hemisphere

Neutral and CD Smith begin work on 32-story tower.

Mar 18th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Wisconsin’s Largest Voucher School Will Pull In $40 Million in 2025

9. Wisconsin’s Largest Voucher School Will Pull In $40 Million in 2025

Christian school Academy of Excellence in Milwaukee a leader in state voucher funds.

Mar 15th, 2025 by Corrinne Hess

Large Wedding Venue Operator Abruptly Shutters, Leaving Questions, Debt, Frustration

10. Large Wedding Venue Operator Abruptly Shutters, Leaving Questions, Debt, Frustration

Black Swan Enterprises operated Third Ward venues including Black Swan MKE, Plant No. 4 and Bianco Room.

Mar 20th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Trump’s Executive Order to Eliminate the U.S. Department of Education Is a Direct Attack on Wisconsin Schools—And Lobbyist Brittany Kinser Still Won’t Stand Up For Wisconsin

1. Trump’s Executive Order to Eliminate the U.S. Department of Education Is a Direct Attack on Wisconsin Schools—And Lobbyist Brittany Kinser Still Won’t Stand Up For Wisconsin

 

Mar 20th, 2025 by Jill Underly

Dr. Howard Fuller Endorses Brittany Kinser in Race for DPI Superintendent

2. Dr. Howard Fuller Endorses Brittany Kinser in Race for DPI Superintendent

 

Mar 17th, 2025 by Brittany Kinser

Democrats for Education Reform Endorses Brittany Kinser for DPI Superintendent

3. Democrats for Education Reform Endorses Brittany Kinser for DPI Superintendent

 

Mar 13th, 2025 by Brittany Kinser

Bernie Sanders Heading to Michigan and Wisconsin for Fighting Oligarchy Tour

4. Bernie Sanders Heading to Michigan and Wisconsin for Fighting Oligarchy Tour

 

Feb 28th, 2025 by Bernie Sanders

Red Cross Blood Drive Set for March 19 to Honor 15-Year-Old Boy Battling Rare Autoimmune Disorder

5. Red Cross Blood Drive Set for March 19 to Honor 15-Year-Old Boy Battling Rare Autoimmune Disorder

All who come to give blood or platelets in March will receive a $10 Amazon gift card

Mar 17th, 2025 by American Red Cross

Lobbyist Brittany Kinser Plays the Victim Instead of Answering for Her Record

6. Lobbyist Brittany Kinser Plays the Victim Instead of Answering for Her Record

 

Mar 13th, 2025 by Jill Underly

Lobbyist Brittany Kinser Finally Responds—And She’s Perfectly “Fine” With Trump’s Plan to Gut Wisconsin Schools

7. Lobbyist Brittany Kinser Finally Responds—And She’s Perfectly “Fine” With Trump’s Plan to Gut Wisconsin Schools

 

Mar 7th, 2025 by Jill Underly

Lobbyist Brittany Kinser Skips Public Education Forum—Refuses to Answer for Her Record of Undermining Public Schools

8. Lobbyist Brittany Kinser Skips Public Education Forum—Refuses to Answer for Her Record of Undermining Public Schools

 

Mar 11th, 2025 by Jill Underly

UW-Milwaukee chancellor finalists named

9. UW-Milwaukee chancellor finalists named

 

Mar 18th, 2025 by Universities of Wisconsin

NEW- Baldwin, Welch Announce Forum on Devastating Trump Cuts at NIH Jeopardizing Cures for Alzheimer’s Disease, Cancers

10. NEW- Baldwin, Welch Announce Forum on Devastating Trump Cuts at NIH Jeopardizing Cures for Alzheimer’s Disease, Cancers

“Cures in Crisis: What Gutting NIH Research Means for Americans with Cancer, Alzheimer’s, & Other Diseases” will spotlight patients, universities, and researchers impacted by cuts

Mar 20th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

