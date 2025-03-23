The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Milwaukee Police Officer Charged With Using Position to Help Gang
Juwon Madlock accused of offering to sell guns, buy stolen truck, help fugitive avoid arrest.
Mar 14th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. New Owners Plan to Reopen MobCraft
Two partners, including a former MobCraft employee, plan to reopen the shuttered brewery and taproom.
Mar 20th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
3. Milwaukee Wants To Buy 30th Street Line, Railroad Says No
But city officials believe sale still possible for multi-use trail, perhaps even mass transit.
Mar 18th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Microsoft Halts Work On Future Phases of Wisconsin Data Centers
First phase of project still ‘fully on track’ spokesperson says
Mar 21st, 2025 by Nick Rommel
5. Friday Photos: 95-Year-Old Church Demolished on South Side
Long-vacant Holy Spirit razed. See what will replace it.
Mar 21st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
6. New Machine Quietly Cleans Milwaukee’s Water
“The TrashVeyor” will make Milwaukee’s waterways visibly cleaner, could grow local business.
Mar 21st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Data Wonk: Measuring Trump’s Approval Rating
Declining both nationally and in Wisconsin. By how much?
Mar 19th, 2025 by Bruce Thompson
8. Construction Starts on Tallest Mass Timber Building in Western Hemisphere
Neutral and CD Smith begin work on 32-story tower.
Mar 18th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Wisconsin’s Largest Voucher School Will Pull In $40 Million in 2025
Christian school Academy of Excellence in Milwaukee a leader in state voucher funds.
Mar 15th, 2025 by Corrinne Hess
10. Large Wedding Venue Operator Abruptly Shutters, Leaving Questions, Debt, Frustration
Black Swan Enterprises operated Third Ward venues including Black Swan MKE, Plant No. 4 and Bianco Room.
Mar 20th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
2. Dr. Howard Fuller Endorses Brittany Kinser in Race for DPI Superintendent
Mar 17th, 2025 by Brittany Kinser
5. Red Cross Blood Drive Set for March 19 to Honor 15-Year-Old Boy Battling Rare Autoimmune Disorder
All who come to give blood or platelets in March will receive a $10 Amazon gift card
Mar 17th, 2025 by American Red Cross
9. UW-Milwaukee chancellor finalists named
Mar 18th, 2025 by Universities of Wisconsin
10. NEW- Baldwin, Welch Announce Forum on Devastating Trump Cuts at NIH Jeopardizing Cures for Alzheimer’s Disease, Cancers
“Cures in Crisis: What Gutting NIH Research Means for Americans with Cancer, Alzheimer’s, & Other Diseases” will spotlight patients, universities, and researchers impacted by cuts
Mar 20th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
