The temperatures are dropping and it’s starting to actually feel like a Wisconsin winter. Luckily, there are plenty of indoor events to help take your mind off of those single digit numbers on your weather app. The iconic Broadway musical Chicago is coming to the Marcus Performing Arts Center for the weekend. Winter Gallery Night MKE will transform bars, restaurants and boutiques into art galleries, and the Milwaukee Boat Show will bring over 300 boats to the Wisconsin State Fair Park.

January 16-19: ‘Chicago’

One of the most iconic Broadway shows of all time is coming to the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Chicago tells the tale of two Cook County Jail inmates – Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart – who compete against one another for fame and fortune. The show will take place in the center’s Uihlein Hall and will have performances on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m.. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Visit the Marcus Performing Arts Center website for more information and to purchase tickets.

January 17-18: Winter Gallery Night MKE

Your favorite bars, restaurants and boutiques will transform into mini art galleries as part of Winter Gallery Night MKE, a free, two-day event aimed at supporting local artists and businesses. Shops and eateries throughout the Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point and Downtown areas will have a variety of art on display and for sale for the weekend. For an interactive map of participating businesses, visit the Gallery Night MKE website.

January 17-19, 22-26: Milwaukee Boat Show

There’s been a bit of hype about boats in Milwaukee lately – particularly for the boat that’s been washed ashore between Bradford and McKinley beaches (and is still there). But there are other reasons to be excited about boats this weekend – the Milwaukee Boat Show is coming to the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center. Over 300 boats from 80 manufacturers will be on display, and vendors will be selling accessories, ski and surf equipment and more. For a complete schedule of when the show will be open and to purchase tickets, visit the ShowSpan website.

January 18: Onesie Bar Crawl

Getting dressed up to go out is overrated – just throw on a onesie and join in on the bar-hopping fun of the Onesie Bar Crawl. Over five venues will be participating, including Red Rock Saloon, Mojo MKE and McGillycuddy’s, and each participant will get two to three drinks or shots included with the ticket price. The event will also feature both a mid and after party. The Onesie Bar Crawl will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information and to register, visit the Crawl With Us website.

January 17-18: Goblin King Masquerade Ball

The Third Annual Goblin King Masquerade Ball will transform the Turner Hall Ballroom into a fantasy realm filled with dancing, cocktails, vendors and more. The event will run for two days, with Friday being billed as a Pride Night that will feature drag performances. The full party will begin on Saturday and will feature a variety of performances, vendors, photo opportunities and more. Guests are required to dress up in formal wear or cosplay as their favorite fantasy characters. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Pabst Theater Group’s website

January 20: 41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration

The Marcus Performing Arts Center has been celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday since 1984. The tradition continues this year with an emphasis on the works of youths in Milwaukee’s communities. The event will present awards to the student winners of three categories: Art, Speech and Writing. The event is free to attend and will begin at 4 p.m. at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s website.