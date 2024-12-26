Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Christmas has come and gone, but the holiday cheer doesn’t end there. Milwaukee has plenty of events to keep the happy holiday vibes running, such as free admission to the Milwaukee County Zoo as well as self-guided Christmas tours of the Pabst Mansion. Check out a special screening of A Christmas Story featuring an appearance by Peter Billingsley, and learn how to snowshoe with the Urban Ecology Center.

December 26-30: Frosty Free Week at Milwaukee County Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo is gifting guests the opportunity to visit their favorite animals for free. During “Frosty Free Week,” the Milwaukee County Zoo is offering free daytime admission. Guests who want to experience the zoo’s Wild Lights night event will have to pay an additional fee. For more information, visit the Milwaukee County Zoo’s website.

December 26-January 5: Christmas at the Pabst Mansion

The Pabst Mansion is once again decked out in holiday lights and trinkets and is inviting families to tour its many rooms at their own pace. The self-guided tours promise that every room is uniquely filled with holiday magic, including toy trains and Christmas trees. Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for children. Kids ages five and under will be admitted for free. For a complete schedule, visit the Pabst Mansion’s website.

December 27: Drumming in the Domes

The Mitchell Park Domes is celebrating Kwanzaa by hosting a performance by Ko-Thi Dance Company, a world premier African and Caribbean drum and dance class based out of Milwaukee. Light shows will take place between each performance, and the event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to the show is included in the price of admission to the domes.

December 28: Winter Break Fun

Join the Milwaukee Art Museum for a day of creativity at its Winter Break Fun event. This family-friendly event gives guests the opportunity to create sculptures, make their own MAM-inspired puzzles, listen to musical story time and more. Winter Break Fun will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is included with the price of admission to the Milwaukee Art Museum.

December 28: Take it Outside Day

Participate in some light winter sports with the Urban Ecology Center during Take It Outside Day. Guests who stop by the ecology center between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. can try snowshoeing or participate in sledding. The day will feature two different snowshoeing activities: a snowshoe obstacle course and a guided snowshoe hike. Take It Outside Day is free and open to the public.

December 28: An Evening with Peter Billingsley & ‘A Christmas Story’

Peter Billingsley, known for his role as Ralphie Parker in A Christmas Story, is on tour hosting a limited run of screenings of the holiday classic. The show, which will take place at The Pabst Theater, will include a pre-show meet and greet with Billingsley, a screening of A Christmas Story and a moderated Q&A where Billingsley will share behind the scenes tidbits. The screening will also feature a Toy for Tots fundraiser as well as a leg lamp giveaway. The event starts at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased on the Pabst Theater Group’s website.