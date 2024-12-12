Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Don’t let the cold keep you at home – there are plenty of reasons to get out of the house this weekend around Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Public Library is hosting Winterfest, a day filled with holiday-themed arts and crafts. Black Husky Brewing is releasing a beer made with the City of Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree spruce and Girls Rock MKE is putting on an all-day music festival fundraiser event.

December 13: Santa’s Christmas Cavalcade

Santa and Mrs. Claus are trading in the sleigh for a vintage fire truck for the Christmas Cavalcade. Watch the pair, joined by local singer-songwriter Sarah Fierek, ride atop a fire truck along a route that will depart from the Milwaukee Public Market’s Water Street entrance and then move through Downtown. Fierek will sing original holiday tunes, and nonperishable food items will be collected for the Hunger Task Force. The cavalcade will depart at 5:15 p.m. and travel east on Wisconsin Ave. to the lakefront.

December 13-14: European Village Alive!

The Milwaukee Public Museum’s European Village exhibit comes to life as museum employees dress and act era-appropriately as they educate guests on centuries-old European traditions. On Friday, learn about the tradition of exchanging New Year’s cards. On Saturday, catch a performance by the Madrigal Singers of Crystal Lake High School. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Public Museum’s website.

December 14: Winterfest

Milwaukee Public Library’s Washington Park branch is hosting Winterfest, a day filled with holiday-themed arts and crafts and cozy drinks. The event features children’s programs such as storytime and snowflake crafting as well as community room programs like painting and pizza decorating. Guests can take photos together in the winter photo booth, and cozy drinks and library card renewals will be available all day. Winterfest will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Public Library’s website.

December 14: City Sproose Beer Release

Black Husky Brewing is celebrating the holidays with a special beer brewed using spruce from the City of Milwaukee’s 2024 Christmas tree. All proceeds from the City Sproose beer will be donated to the Milwaukee Urban Forestry Fund. Cocina Filipina will be on site serving food, and City Sproose will be available on tap and in four packs. Black Husky Brewing opens at 12 p.m.

December 15: JoyFest

Girls Rock MKE is putting on its first-ever JoyFest, a one-day music festival and fundraiser. The event will feature a packed day of live music from Girls Rock and Ladies Rock alumni, as well as a reunion performance from local duo Saebra & Carlyle. The festival will also feature workshop programming, a silent auction, a 50-50 raffle and more. All proceeds from the event go towards the Girls Rock MKE mission. The event will take place at X-Ray Arcade and will kick off at 12 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the X-Ray Arcade website.

December 15, 17: Wild Lights Drive Thru

The Milwaukee County Zoo is decorated for the holidays, and guests can experience the lights from the comfort of their cars. The Drive-Thru travels along a one-mile route that passes by the various themed lighting exhibits. The ride is approximately 30 minutes and includes a food and merchandise stop. Tickets are $40 per carload and can be purchased on the Milwaukee County Zoo’s website. The Drive-Thru is open from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.