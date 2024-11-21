Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Thanksgiving hasn’t happened yet, but there’s snow on the ground and the shopping events have arrived – the holiday season is here. Downtown Milwaukee is putting up its holiday lights and will celebrate the occasion with a Holiday Lights Festival at Pere Marquette Park. Immerse yourself in the various cultures that make up southeastern Wisconsin at the Holiday Folk Fair International, and Trainfest will have dozens of model trains rolling around the Baird Center.

November 21: Holiday Lights Festival Kickoff Extravaganza

It’s that time of year when a drive through downtown is illuminated by over a half million shimmering holiday lights and decorations. Milwaukee is starting off the holiday season with the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival Kickoff Extravaganza, an event featuring live music, dance performances, free cookies and hot cocoa and more at Pere Marquette Park. There will be visits from both Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and the Jingle Bus will be offering free rides after the event. Pre-show entertainment will start at 5:30 p.m. and the main event will begin at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to attend.

November 22-24: Holiday Folk Fair International

Celebrate the diverse cultural heritage of southeastern Wisconsin at the Holiday Folk Fair International, America’s premier multicultural festival. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the music, food, dance and art from a variety of backgrounds. Stop by the World Cafe to try traditional dishes, or learn about unique traditions and customs via the Hertiage Lane’s interactive exhibits. Holiday Folk Fair International will be set up at the State Fair Park Exposition Center and will run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. General admission is $16.

November 23-24: Trainfest

Train enthusiasts won’t want to miss getting their ticket to ride to Trainfest – America’s largest operating model railroad show. The show will feature dozens of major model railroad manufacturers showing off their products, and the exhibit space will be jam-packed with over 50 operating model train displays. The event promises over 170,000 square feet of model trains, and kids will have the opportunity to go on a free Thomas the Tank Engine train ride. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children on Saturday or $15 for adults and $5 for children on Sunday. Two-day package deals are available at a reduced price. Trainfest will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the Baird Center. Visit the Trainfest website for more information and to purchase tickets.

November 23: Stout Fest

MobCraft Beer is throwing its 7th annual Stout Fest, a celebration of the rich, creamy beer that pairs well with Wisconsin winters. Dust off your ugliest sweater and head to the MobCraft Milwaukee Taproom to try a variety of stouts, including the brewery’s 2024 Padisha – a barrel-aged Imperial Stout. MobCraft will have variants of the Padisha available, such as the Padishah Barleywine – a malt-forward Barleywine aged in Padisha Imperial Stout barrels for two years. The event also promises games, contests and holiday cheer. Stout Fest will kick off at noon.

November 23: Walker’s Point Market & Bar Hop

Holiday shopping can be stressful, so why not do it with a drink in hand? The Walker’s Point Market & Bar Hop see local businesses such as Indeed Brewing Co. and The Laughing Tap filled with local makers selling their wares. Find unique holiday gifts such as handmade jewelry, knit goods, home decor, soap and more. Over 70 vendors will set up shop at five locations throughout the Walker’s Point neighborhood. This event is 21+ and will run from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

November 24: Cream City Creatives

The Turner Hall Ballroom will be filled with Milwaukee creatives selling their goods as part of Cream City Creatives, an annual fair representing Milwaukee’s artistic diversity. Shop from over 50 local artisans, including Atomic Records, Bay View Printing Co., Cosmic Gold Vintage and more. The event will also offer food and drink. Admission is only $3 and children ages 12 and under will be admitted for free. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.