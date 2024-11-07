Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There are plenty of ways to blow off that post-election steam this weekend in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform original songs from Looney Tunes and other classic cartoons as part of the 30th anniversary of Bugs Bunny at the Symphony. Lakefront Brewery is hosting its first-ever Brawl in the Beer Hall brewery wrestling event and the Veterans Day parade will traverse the downtown area Saturday morning.

November 8-10: Bugs Bunny at the Symphony

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony is celebrating 30 years of providing a classical backdrop to the Looney Tunes and other classic cartoon characters. The concert will feature animated scenes featuring Bugs Bunny, Wile E. Coyote, Daffy Duck and other iconic characters all while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performs classical tunes such as the “Long-Haired Hare,” The Warner Bros. Fanfare,” “The Ride of the Valkyries” and more. The show will run all weekend long with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra website.

November 9: Veterans Day Celebration

The Wisconsin Veterans Community Foundation is celebrating Veterans Day with a parade that will run through Downtown Milwaukee and will celebrate the service and sacrifice of Wisconsin’s military veterans, service members and their families. This year’s parade’s theme is “Honor,” a reflection of the military value and tradition of answering the call to duty. The parade will feature groups representing veterans of all eras, military units, floats, vintage vehicles and more. The parade will step off at 11 a.m. at W. Wisconsin and N. Vel R. Phillips avenues before heading east and north on N. Water Street. For more information as well as a map outlining the parade route, visit the WIVCF website.

November 9: Good Night & Good Morning, Haunter, Apollo Vermouth

Midwest slowcore band Good Night & Good Morning is playing its first Milwaukee show since 2012 at Cactus Club featuring support from locals Haunter and Apollo Vermouth. The band recently repressed its album Narrowing Type on vinyl, an album that was released in 2012 and started gaining online popularity in the years since. This is an all ages show that will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on the Cactus Club website. To learn more about the return of Good Night & Good Morning, check out Urban Milwaukee’s coverage.

November 9-10: re:craft and Relic Holiday Market

re:Craft and Relic is setting up shop at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex for its Holiday Market – a pop-up event featuring over 160 booths, live music, food trucks, mobile boutiques and more. Vendors will be selling everything from knitwear to home decor, and much more. The event will feature performances by Andy Braun, Orlando Pena, Jake Williams and Ben Mulwana, and food will be provided by over a dozen businesses including Tots on the Street, Sweetly Baked, Pop’s Kettle Corn and more. General admission to the event is $7 on Saturday and $5 on Sunday. The event also offers happy hour, VIP hour and early bird specials. The re:Craft and Relic Holiday Sale will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the re:Craft and Relic website.

November 9: Milwaukee Press Club Beer Release

The Milwaukee Press Club is collaborating with Black Husky Brewing on a 6% ABV Amber IPA called Off The Record. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Milwaukee Press Club Endowment, which funds scholarships for students looking to enter the world of journalism. Milwaukee Press Club will celebrate the beer release at Black Husky Brewing from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Celebration will feature food from Pedro’s South American Food Truck, raffles and four-packs of beer for sale. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Press Club website.

November 10: Brawl in the Beer Hall

Lakefront Brewery is hosting its first-ever Brawl in the Beer Hall event, where the brewery’s taproom will be transformed into a wrestling arena. The event will feature performances from wrestlers such as Mustafa Ali, Jordynne Grace, Joey “Bad Boy” Janela and more. Lakefront will be serving food and beer before and during the event. Tickets are required for this event, and general admission tickets are $30. Ringside area seats are available for $50 and Front Row VIP seats can be purchased for $100. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the Lakefront Brewery website.