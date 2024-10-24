Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Get your costumes ready – there are plenty of spooky events to check out in Milwaukee this weekend, including several Dia de los Muertos celebrations as well as the usual Halloween parties. Celebrate Day of the Dead at The Domes, featuring bilingual storytime, food vendors, dancing and more. The Baird Center is hosting the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee, a free, family-friendly event that will have a brand new interactive light area on top of the typical Halloween festivities. And join MKE Brewing in celebrating its 27th anniversary at its brand new Bay View taproom with costume contests and special beer releases.

October 24-December 15: ‘Marie and Rosetta’

Marie and Rosetta tells the unsung story of Sister Rosetta Tharpe, a gospel singer-songwriter who reached acclaimed fame in the 1930s and 40s. Known as the “Godmother of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” join Tharpe and her protegee Marie Knight on their journey to stardom. This musical is presented by the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and will run through December 15 at Stiemke Studio. For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Rep’s website.

October 25: Day of the Dead at The Domes

The Domes will celebrate Dia de los Muertos by specially outfitting the Desert Dome for the occasion with Day of the Dead decorations and ofrendas. The celebration will feature dancing, crafts, food vendors and bilingual storytime as well as light shows. Day of the Dead at The Domes will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. General admission is $16 and tickets can be purchased on the Eventbrite website.

October 26: Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The third annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will transform the Baird Community Commons located at Baird Center into a Halloween festival grounds featuring free pumpkins, free kettle korn, trick-or-treating and more.

Guests can decorate pumpkins with Artists Working in Education and take pictures with a variety of costumed characters. There will be live music performances by Frogwater and food for purchase from Cocina Filipina, Cottonmouth MKE and Pop’s Kettle Corn. New to the jubilee this year is the Halloween Village, a walkthrough event featuring interactive lighting pieces and plenty of Fall-themed photo opportunities. The Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

October 26: MKE Brewing’s Spooktacular 27th Anniversary Halloween Bash

MKE Brewing is celebrating its 27th anniversary at its brand new Bay View taproom. The party will run all day and will see the return of Louie’s Resurrection, a MKE Brewing fan-favorite beer. The brewery will also have a 10mg mystery-flavored Alto from Eagle Park’s THC-infused seltzer line. Guests who show up in costume will receive a drink ticket for a $2 beer of their choice. A costume contest will award prizes for the best dressed. The event will also feature live music, Firkin tapping, anniversary cocktails and more. MKE Brewing’s anniversary party is free to attend and will run from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

October 26: Dia de los Muertos Festival

Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum is hosting a Dia de los Muertos festival, featuring a 5k Run/Walk, local vendors, arts and crafts and more. Starting at 8:30 a.m., the 5k Run/Walk will travel through the grounds of the cemetery. Then the festival will open to the public at 10 a.m. Guests will be able to shop local vendors, experience traditional music and dance, participate in face painting and more. The festival is free to attend and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration for the 5k Run and 2k Walk will run from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

October 26: Harvest Fest

Sherman Park is celebrating fall with its third annual Harvest Fest, a community-focused event that will feature food, games, costumes and more. County departments and community organizations will have booths set up informing the public on what resources are available in the community. The event is free to attend and will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.