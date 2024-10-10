Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Mushrooms, Hot Wheels and pumpkins are all in the forecast for this weekend!

Fiserv Forum is hosting the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, an event featuring light shows and fan favorite Hot Wheels monster trucks. The World Oddities Expo is bringing the strange and bizarre to the Baird Center, and the Wisconsin Mycology Society is putting on the Fungi Fair, an educational and delicious event all centered around mushrooms.

October 12: World Oddities Expo

Enter the world of the weird with the World Oddities Expo – an event showcasing artisans and small businesses that deal in the business of the strange and bizarre. The World Oddities Expo will set up shop at the Baird Center and will feature artists, vendors, burlesque performers, educators, guest speakers and more. Purchase treasures like taxidermy, insects and art, and sign up for workshops that will introduce you to your new favorite hobby or maybe even your next profession. The World Oddities Expo will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on the Eventbrite website.

October 12: The Great Pumpkin Market

Ope! Brewing Co. is celebrating Halloween with The Great Pumpkin Market. Thirteen local vendors will sell handmade wares at the brewery, including Suzies Stichables, Dope Fanny, Evermore Artisans and more. The dog-friendly brewery invites attendees to bring their furry friends while they enjoy a beer and shop the fall-themed market. The Great Pumpkin Market will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to attend.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

October 12: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

Transforming robots, Hot Wheels monster trucks and motocross riders will all put on a show at the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party at Fiserv Forum. Fan favorite such as Mega Wrex and Tiger Shark will tear up the track while laser light shows and theatrical effects dazzle the crowd. Fans will also have the chance to participate in dance parties and win Hot Wheels giveaways. Tickets to this family-friendly event start at $25 and can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website. The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

October 12: Dia de Muertos Market

Celebrate Dia de Muertos – The Day of the Dead – with a family-friendly market at the Zocalo Food Park. From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the park will be filled with music, food, children’s activities and more. Participate in free workshops or a 5k run/walk. The event will host a Catrina Contest and will feature a variety of vendors selling their wares. The Dia de Muertos Market is free to attend.

October 13: HKE MKE

The Urban Ecology Center is putting on its 10th annual HKE MKE – a family-friendly 2.5-mile hike that will have participants traverse nature trails along the Milwaukee River. Along the way, participants will be able to interact with stations set up by the UEC. At the end of the hike, various vendors, food trucks and more will be set up. This event is donation-based, and all proceeds go towards helping the Urban Ecology Center uphold its mission of connecting our city to nature. Hikes will begin at the Urban Ecology Center located at 1500 E. Park Pl. This event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

October 13: WMS 2024 Fungi Fair

Celebrate all things mushrooms at the Wisconsin Mycology Society’s Fungi Fair! Guests can enjoy a variety of fungi-focused activities, such as watching cooking demonstrations and enjoying food tastings by chefs, learning how to identify certain mushrooms and sitting in on lectures by mushroom experts. There will be a variety of vendors on hand selling food and merch, and the Polish Center of Wisconsin, the host of the event, will have a special curated mushroom-themed menu. The WMS Fungi Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.