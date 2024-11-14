Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The holidays are upon us! From holiday shopping pop ups to the Milwaukee Public Museum decorating its exhibits, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee has shifted into holiday mode. Milwaukee Public Museum has transformed its Streets of Old Milwaukee and European Village into winter wonderlands. The inaugural Milwaukee Independent Film Awards Film Festival will celebrate local filmmakers and Skylight Music Theatre is putting on a performance of Oliver!, a musical take on the Charles Dickens classic Oliver Twist.

November 15-16: Holiday Shops at the Avenue

3rd Street Market Hall is hosting a lineup of vendors that will sell locally-made goods as well as a curated list of items from other countries. The shops will sell gifts with an emphasis on the upcoming holidays and admission is free. Holiday Shops at The Avenue will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit the 3rd Street Market Hall website.

November 15: WWE Smackdown

If Lakefront Brewery’s wrestling event last weekend has you craving more action, you’re in luck – WWE Smackdown is coming to Milwaukee. The undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will make an appearance alongside Roman Reigns, United States Champion LA Knight and more. WWE Smackdown will bring the ring to Fiserv Forum and the event will kick off at 6:45 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased on the Fiserv Forum website.

November 15-December 29: ‘Oliver!’

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Based on the classic Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist, Oliver! Blends music and humor for a story that follows an orphan boy in the slums of London. Skylight Music Theatre is putting on the show and has cast two dozen of Milwaukee’s youth performers. The show is suitable for ages eight and up and will run for two hours and thirty minutes with a fifteen-minute intermission. For showtimes and ticket pricing, visit the Skylight Music Theatre website.

November 16-17: Milwaukee Independent Film Awards Film Festival

The inaugural Milwaukee Independent Film Awards will celebrate the spirit of independent filmmakers by showcasing their works across two days and through three different venues. The 43 films will screen at UWM Union Cinema, Schubert’s Hartford Theatre and The Bend Theater. The event’s sponsor film, Lonesome, will feature a talkback Q&A with writer and director Tony K. Hall. For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Independent Film Awards website.

November 16-January 26: Deck the Streets and Village

The Milwaukee Public Museum is decked out for the holidays. The museum’s Streets of Old Milwaukee and European Village exhibits will transform into winter wonderlands. Throughout the duration of Deck the Streets and Village, Milwaukee Public Museum will also host events like a private photo-op with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a holiday concert courtesy of the Florentine Opera Company. For more information on specific events, visit the Milwaukee Public Museum website.

November 17: Sci-Fi Family Day

Celebrate all things science fiction at Discovery World for Sci-Family Day, an event that will give guests the opportunity to interact with droids, build LEGO creations, learn about tabletop and board games and more. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite sci-fi characters as they learn about the intersection of STEM and their favorite sci-fi series. General admission is $24 for adults, $20 for children ages 3-17 and $18 for students with a college ID. Children ages two and under will be admitted for free. Sci-fi Family Day will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.