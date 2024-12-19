Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Christmas is right around the corner, and if you haven’t gotten into the holiday spirit yet, there are plenty of events around Milwaukee this weekend to help you out with that. The Brewery District is hosting a Locally Made Art & Craft Pop-Up for all of those last-minute gifts. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is performing its The Lost Christmas Eve show for the first time in 2013, and Lakefront Brewery will be screening the holiday classic Elf alongside a Will Ferrell look-alike contest.

December 19-22: Haunted Holiday Tours at The Rave

It’s like The Nightmare Before Christmas but at a historic Milwaukee venue – The Rave’s Haunted Holiday Tours are back. The Milwaukee venue will be fully decked out with Christmas decorations and is giving guests the chance to embark on a self-guided tour through the supposedly haunted building. The haunted tours promise hidden corners filled with surprises and the chance to stand on stage or check out the iconic pool where thousands of artists have autographed its walls. All Haunted Holiday Tours include a commemorative laminate and a special holiday drink. For more information and to book a tour, visit The Rave’s website. See our earlier coverage for more on what to expect.

December 21: Santa Hustle Milwaukee

Santa Hustle Milwaukee is a holiday-themed race that aims to raise money for Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful. The race will feature both a Kid’s Dash and 5K race that will start and finish at Veteran’s Park. Each participant will receive an ugly-sweater-themed long-sleeve shirt, an embroidered beanie and a finisher medal. The Kid’s Dash race will start at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K will kick off at 9 a.m. For more information and to register, visit the Santa Hustle website.

December 21: Brewery District MKE Locally Made Art & Craft Pop-Up

Wrap up that last-minute holiday shopping at The Brewery District’s Locally Made Holiday Art & Craft Pop Up. Vendors will be selling anything from wearables and body care goods to food creations and works of art. Featured vendors include Lit MKE, Midwest Shores, Pushzilla and more. The pop-up market is accessible through The Great Hall located at 923 W. Juneau Ave. and will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A cash bar will be open during the duration of the event.

December 22: Trans-Siberian Orchestra The Lost Christmas Eve Tour

For the first time since 2013, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing its The Lost Christmas Eve show to the stage. The show will feature new pyrotechnics, lasers and storytelling. Afterward, the band will perform a second set featuring all of its greatest hits and fan favorites. A portion of all proceeds from these shows will benefit the Hunger Task Force. Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform two at Fiserv Forum – once at 3 p.m. and then again at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Fiserv Forum’s website.

December 22: Will Ferrell Look-Alike Contest & Elf Screening

Have you ever been mistaken in public for actor Will Ferrell? Do you enjoy dressing up as characters from your favorite comedy films? Now’s your time to shine! Lakefront Brewery is hosting a Will Ferrell Look-Alike contest, where winners have the chance to win free beer, brewery tour tickets and Lakefront Brewery gift cards. The brewery will also be streaming the holiday favorite Elf and all beer will be $1 off during the screening. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

December 22: Let There Be Light Christmas Concert

Folksinger David HB Drake is putting on his 43rd annual Christmas concert at the Mitchell Park Domes. The “Let There Be Light!” show features a blend of traditional carols, seasonal folk songs and original tunes. Drake is known for his versatile instrument choice – guests will hear him play anything from the mountain banjo to a Native American flute. The Mitchell Park Domes will also have its Holiday Parade show in full effect. The concert will run from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and admission to the show is included with admission to the domes.