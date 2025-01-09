Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If your New Year’s resolution was to get out to more events this year, we’ve got you covered!

There’s plenty to do this weekend around Milwaukee, such as the Midwest Gaming Convention – an all-day event celebrating board games, role-playing games, miniature games and more. If you’re a fan of monster trucks, the Monster Jam will crash its way into Fiserv Forum, and if you need inspiration for that next home remodeling project, the Home Building & Remodeling Show will set up shop at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.

January 9-12: Midwinter Gaming Convention

Wisconsin winters are a great time to stay indoors and indulge in tabletop gaming. Thanks to the Midwinter Gaming Convention, you can learn to play new games and play some of your favorites alongside friends and strangers. The convention will feature non-digital gaming of all types including board games, Dungeons & Dragons, miniature-based games and more. Midwest Gaming Convention will take place at The Ingleside and will run from 8 a.m. to midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

January 10-11: Monster Jam

Watch in awe as 12,000-pound steel monsters smash and crash their way to the top of the competition at Fiserv Forum for Monster Jam, an unscripted monster truck event featuring some of the best monster truck drivers in the world. The trucks will compete in a variety of freestyle and racing competitions, and fans can take part in the Monster Jam Pit Party where they’ll see the trucks up close and have a chance to snag autographs from the drivers. Monster Jam will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and 1 p..m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $17 and can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website.

January 10-12: Home Building & Remodeling Show

Get help turning your dream home into a reality at the Home Building & Remodeling Show, where guests can interact with builders, remodelers, design professionals and more.Shop the latest in smart home technologies and learn about the hot new home remodeling trends. The Home Building & Remodeling Show will take place at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center and will run from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit the Wisconsin State Fair Park’s website.

January 11: Nirvana x Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute

The Pabst Theater Group is hosting Milwaukee MKE Music Night XCVI at its new venue The Vivarium, featuring local bands covering hits from Red Hot Chili Peppers and Nirvana. The evening will feature performances from TRIPTYCH, PAX, Secondhand Souls and Red’s Hot Chili Peppers as well as artwork from Taylor Katzman. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Pabst Theater Group website.

January 12: Keg Stand Up

Lakefront Brewery will transform into a comedy club for the evening, giving guests the chance to snack on the brewery’s delicious cheese curds while watching a lineup of comedians perform. The brewery’s kitchen and bar will both be open for the show. The brewery will be closed to the general public and only ticket holders will be allowed entry. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on the Milwaukee Comedy website.

January 12: Gross Out Day

Immerse yourself in the world of bugs, reptiles and sewage at Discovery World as part of Gross Out Day – a series of demonstrations shedding light on science behind the gross things we encounter in our everyday lives. From a bandage workshop to a live bug encounter, guests will keep busy from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. thanks to demonstrations from Milwaukee Public Museum, Todd Wehr Theater, Kohl’s Design It! Lab and more. For more information, visit the Discovery World website.