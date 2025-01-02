Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There are plenty of ways to continue ringing in the New Year around Milwaukee this weekend. If you’re participating in Dry January this month, check out Milwaukee Record’s N/A Day Dry January Beverage Festival at The Cooperage. And if there’s a fan of dinosaurs in your family, check out Jurassic Quest, America’s largest and most popular dinosaur event.

January 2-12: ‘Lumberjacks in Love’

Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of the Wisconsin favorite Lumberjacks in Love is in its last days of stage time. Filled with “up north” humor and fun songs, Lumberjacks in Love is the perfect Wisconsin musical to enjoy with family and friends who grew up in the Dairy State. For a complete list of showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s website.

January 3-5: Jurassic Quest

Billed as America’s largest and most popular dinosaur event, Jurassic Quest will bring life-size, realistic dinosaur animatronics to the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Dinosaur lovers will have the chance to interact with true-to-detail and size animatronics and will even have the opportunity to climb onto the backs of some. Jurassic Quest will also feature walking dinosaur shows, fossil digs, fossil science exhibits and more. Tickets range between $18 and $36 and can be purchased on the Universe website.

January 4: N/A Day Dry January Beverage Festival

With the new year comes new beginnings, and many join in on the Dry January tradition of no alcohol for the first month of the year. Milwaukee Record is hosting its fourth annual Dry January Beverage Festival, giving guests the opportunity to try non-alcoholic alternatives to beer and cocktails. The lineup of vendors includes local businesses and nationally-known companies and will offer more than 50 N/A products. The event will run from noon to 4 p.m.. at The Cooperage and will feature a live DJ set from WMSE’s DJ Christreater. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

January 4-5: 57th Annual Wonderful World of Weddings

Do your 2025 plans include getting hitched to the love of your life? The 57th Annual World of Weddings is bringing some of the most sought-after wedding vendors, venues and artists to the Exposition Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. The event will run from two days and will give guests the opportunity to brainstorm ideas and hire the perfect help for their special day. Tickets are $16 and can be purchased in advance at the Wisconsin State Fair website or in person.

January 4: Trapper Schoepp at Anodyne Coffee

Wisconsin singer-songwriter Trapper Schoepp, known for becoming the youngest musician to share a co-writing credit with Bob Dylan, will perform at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. His latest release, titled “Sire Songs,” was described by NPR as “Rootsy, cinematic rock that charms as it soars.” The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $15 in advance or $17 at the door. For more information and to purchase advance tickets, visit the Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. website.

January 5: Time Travel Half-Marathon/10k/5k

Get a running head start on the New Year at Estabrook Park’s Time Travel Half Marathon/10K/5K. This time travel-themed run is family-friendly and supports all skill levels. The event will feature Half Marathon, 10K, 5K and 1-mile runs. Registration to all runs includes a custom bib, a t-shirt and a medal while supplies last. The event will also feature an untimed kid’s dash from children ages 10 and under. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the registration fee is $15. For more information and to register in advance, visit the Run Sign Up website.