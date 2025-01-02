Wisconsin Public Radio

Waukesha County Student Killed in School Bus Crash

Students were on the bus when it struck the child in parking lot at Silver Spring Intermediate School.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Jan 2nd, 2025 03:47 pm
School bus. (Pixabay License)

A pre-kindergarten student died Thursday morning after being struck by a bus at Silver Spring Intermediate School in Waukesha County.

According to Hamilton School District officials, the 4K student was transferring from Silver Spring Intermediate School before the start of the school day to a shuttle bus. The child was going to be taken to Willow Springs Learning Center.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, the student was struck in the parking lot of Silver Spring Intermediate School, in the Village of Lisbon.

“The bus was carrying students when the incident occurred,” said Lt. Nicholas Wenzel. “The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and the bus driver is cooperating fully with the investigation.”

Hamilton Superintendent Paul Mielke said out of respect for the family, details about the child would not be shared at this time.

“Please join me in extending our deepest condolences to this student’s family,” Mielke said in a statement. “We understand tragedy is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school community, especially our students.”

The district’s student services team immediately began working with students and staff at several buildings Thursday morning and would continue to provide support, Mielke said.

Waukesha County 4K student killed in bus accident at school was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

Categories: Education, Public Safety, Transportation, Wisconsin Public Radio

